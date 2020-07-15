Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

8597 E. Donner Rd Available 08/24/20 Beautiful Farmhouse Style Home - Recently updated farmhouse style home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Located between Suttons Bay and Traverse City, this is an expansive home with open kitchen and dining room, a large finished basement with a bathroom in the basement as well, laundry room with washer and dryer included, and a 3 car detached garage. Wrap around deck with rolling hills for a yard on plenty of acreage.



There is an opportunity for additional storage as well with a large pole barn..



Tenant responsible for propane, electric, water/sewer, trash removal, lawn maintenance and snow removal. No smoking, no cats. One dog considered.



Please contact Rental Management One at rentalmanagementone.com for showing/application information.



No Cats Allowed



