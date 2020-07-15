All apartments in Leelanau County
8597 E. Donner Rd
8597 E. Donner Rd

8597 East Donner Road · (248) 208-3882
Location

8597 East Donner Road, Leelanau County, MI 49682

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8597 E. Donner Rd · Avail. Aug 24

$1,750

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2453 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
8597 E. Donner Rd Available 08/24/20 Beautiful Farmhouse Style Home - Recently updated farmhouse style home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Located between Suttons Bay and Traverse City, this is an expansive home with open kitchen and dining room, a large finished basement with a bathroom in the basement as well, laundry room with washer and dryer included, and a 3 car detached garage. Wrap around deck with rolling hills for a yard on plenty of acreage.

There is an opportunity for additional storage as well with a large pole barn..

Tenant responsible for propane, electric, water/sewer, trash removal, lawn maintenance and snow removal. No smoking, no cats. One dog considered.

Please contact Rental Management One at rentalmanagementone.com for showing/application information.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4678569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

