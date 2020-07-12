Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodland Lakes.
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
walk in closets
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
coffee bar
concierge
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Woodland Lakes Apartments is located in a serene setting surrounded by trees and a beautiful man-made lake. Selecting your home is one of the single most important decisions you make. We are confident that Woodland Lakes Apartments is a place you will want to call home. We are located near the Michigan State University campus and close to the Holt School District in Lansing, MI. Modern conveniences mixed with old-fashioned comforts provide you with the best of both worlds in a natural setting at our apartments in Lansing, MI. Please feel free to spend some time with us, take a tour and imagine yourself calling Woodland Lakes Apartments home.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $300 reservation fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
rent: $30/month per cat
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Assigned covered parking $25/month. Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Woodland Lakes have any available units?
Woodland Lakes has 17 units available starting at $915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lansing, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lansing Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodland Lakes have?
Some of Woodland Lakes's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodland Lakes currently offering any rent specials?
Woodland Lakes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodland Lakes pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodland Lakes is pet friendly.
Does Woodland Lakes offer parking?
Yes, Woodland Lakes offers parking.
Does Woodland Lakes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woodland Lakes does not offer units with in unit laundry.