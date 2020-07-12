All apartments in Lansing
Find more places like Woodland Lakes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lansing, MI
/
Woodland Lakes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Woodland Lakes

4320 Dell Rd · (517) 481-4035
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lansing
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4320 Dell Rd, Lansing, MI 48911

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4300F · Avail. Aug 25

$915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 4336E · Avail. Sep 3

$920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 4336D · Avail. now

$920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodland Lakes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
walk in closets
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
concierge
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Woodland Lakes Apartments is located in a serene setting surrounded by trees and a beautiful man-made lake. Selecting your home is one of the single most important decisions you make. We are confident that Woodland Lakes Apartments is a place you will want to call home. We are located near the Michigan State University campus and close to the Holt School District in Lansing, MI. Modern conveniences mixed with old-fashioned comforts provide you with the best of both worlds in a natural setting at our apartments in Lansing, MI. Please feel free to spend some time with us, take a tour and imagine yourself calling Woodland Lakes Apartments home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $300 reservation fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
rent: $30/month per cat
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Assigned covered parking $25/month. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodland Lakes have any available units?
Woodland Lakes has 17 units available starting at $915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lansing, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lansing Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodland Lakes have?
Some of Woodland Lakes's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodland Lakes currently offering any rent specials?
Woodland Lakes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodland Lakes pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodland Lakes is pet friendly.
Does Woodland Lakes offer parking?
Yes, Woodland Lakes offers parking.
Does Woodland Lakes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woodland Lakes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodland Lakes have a pool?
Yes, Woodland Lakes has a pool.
Does Woodland Lakes have accessible units?
Yes, Woodland Lakes has accessible units.
Does Woodland Lakes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodland Lakes has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Woodland Lakes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Redwood Delta Township
8156 Roslyn Hill
Lansing, MI 48917
Midtown
3433 E Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
Summerhill Estates
3313 W Mt Hope Ave
Lansing, MI 48911
The Outfield Ball Park Lofts
310 N Cedar St
Lansing, MI 48912
Stonecrest
2411 Risdale Ave
Lansing, MI 48911
Block 600
600 East Michigan Avenue
Lansing, MI 48912
Prudden Place
620 May St. Suite 1
Lansing, MI 48906
Verndale Apartments
829 Montevideo Dr
Lansing, MI 48917

Similar Pages

Lansing 1 BedroomsLansing 2 Bedrooms
Lansing Apartments with ParkingLansing Dog Friendly Apartments
Lansing Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ann Arbor, MIBattle Creek, MIFlint, MISaginaw, MIEast Lansing, MIOkemos, MI
Jackson, MIHolt, MIBrighton, MIColdwater, MIHowell, MISpringfield, MI
DeWitt, MIDexter, MIPortland, MIBath, MIHaslett, MIFenton, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Forest ViewThe Stadium District
Downtown Lansing

Apartments Near Colleges

Western Michigan University-Thomas M. Cooley Law SchoolLansing Community College
Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
Kellogg Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity