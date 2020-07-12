Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet microwave walk in closets dishwasher ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse gym parking playground pool volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance coffee bar concierge hot tub internet access sauna tennis court

Woodland Lakes Apartments is located in a serene setting surrounded by trees and a beautiful man-made lake. Selecting your home is one of the single most important decisions you make. We are confident that Woodland Lakes Apartments is a place you will want to call home. We are located near the Michigan State University campus and close to the Holt School District in Lansing, MI. Modern conveniences mixed with old-fashioned comforts provide you with the best of both worlds in a natural setting at our apartments in Lansing, MI. Please feel free to spend some time with us, take a tour and imagine yourself calling Woodland Lakes Apartments home.