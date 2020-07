Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments e-payments game room guest parking key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board smoke-free community

The Outfield is located within the stadium district of downtown Lansing, and directly in the outfield of Cooley Law School Stadium. Residents will be among a hearty entertainment district complete with bistros, breweries, concerts, art and culture. Throughout the summer the stadium features baseball, festivals and one-of-a-kind concerts.