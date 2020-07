Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry carport courtyard internet access

Summerhill Estates Apartments in Lansing, Michigan offer 1 and 2 bedroom luxury apartment homes for rent featuring at-home comforts including gas fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, washer & dryers and private patios or balconies. Find your new home in a tranquil and peaceful community setting within walking distance to the Moore's River Drive area. This community features easy access to I-96 and I-496, just minutes away from Michigan State University, Lansing Community College, Cooley Law School, major highways, shopping, restaurants and schools.