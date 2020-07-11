All apartments in Lansing
Lansing, MI
Pine Lane Estates
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:05 AM

Pine Lane Estates

2512 Lake Lansing Rd · (517) 721-7998
Location

2512 Lake Lansing Rd, Lansing, MI 48912
Groesbeck Area

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2522-1 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,009

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1049 sqft

Unit 2522-3 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,034

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1049 sqft

Unit 2514-8 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,085

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1049 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pine Lane Estates.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Pine Lane Estates on the east side of Lansing, Michigan offer gorgeous 2 bedroom apartments that are designed for those who expect more from their apartment! Features include cozy gas fireplaces, cathedral ceilings, over-sized walk-in closets and bay windows. Pine Lane's apartment homes also include a private patio or balcony overlooking a beautiful park-like setting. Located near US-127, Pine Lane Estates are within walking distance to Eastwood Towne Center where you can shop, dine or even catch a movie. Come home to Pine Lane Estates, call today!
Interested in this community? Complete this application and bring it with you to the Leasing Office.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit: 100 lbs combined
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pine Lane Estates have any available units?
Pine Lane Estates has 5 units available starting at $1,009 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lansing, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lansing Rent Report.
What amenities does Pine Lane Estates have?
Some of Pine Lane Estates's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pine Lane Estates currently offering any rent specials?
Pine Lane Estates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pine Lane Estates pet-friendly?
Yes, Pine Lane Estates is pet friendly.
Does Pine Lane Estates offer parking?
Yes, Pine Lane Estates offers parking.
Does Pine Lane Estates have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pine Lane Estates offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pine Lane Estates have a pool?
No, Pine Lane Estates does not have a pool.
Does Pine Lane Estates have accessible units?
No, Pine Lane Estates does not have accessible units.
Does Pine Lane Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pine Lane Estates has units with dishwashers.
