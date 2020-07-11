Amenities
Pine Lane Estates on the east side of Lansing, Michigan offer gorgeous 2 bedroom apartments that are designed for those who expect more from their apartment! Features include cozy gas fireplaces, cathedral ceilings, over-sized walk-in closets and bay windows. Pine Lane's apartment homes also include a private patio or balcony overlooking a beautiful park-like setting. Located near US-127, Pine Lane Estates are within walking distance to Eastwood Towne Center where you can shop, dine or even catch a movie. Come home to Pine Lane Estates, call today!
