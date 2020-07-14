All apartments in Lansing
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

Delta Square Apartments

5332 W Michigan Ave · (574) 584-2057
Location

5332 W Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI 48917

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5412-103 · Avail. Jul 20

$718

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 5404-104 · Avail. Jul 20

$718

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 5412-203 · Avail. Aug 10

$762

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5320-103 · Avail. Aug 20

$820

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Delta Square Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Delta Square apartments in Lansing, Michigan are near the Lansing Mall and offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes for rent. Apartments feature your own private patio or balcony, full size kitchen appliances, large storage pantry, central air conditioning, outdoor furnished pool with sundeck and on site laundry facilities. Near major highways and close to shopping and minutes from MSU Campus, Lansing Community College and Cooley Law School. We are a pet-friendly apartment community.

Interested in this community? You can apply online or complete this application and bring it with you to the Leasing Office.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 100lbs
Parking Details: Carports, open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Delta Square Apartments have any available units?
Delta Square Apartments has 9 units available starting at $718 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lansing, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lansing Rent Report.
What amenities does Delta Square Apartments have?
Some of Delta Square Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Delta Square Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Delta Square Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Delta Square Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Delta Square Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Delta Square Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Delta Square Apartments offers parking.
Does Delta Square Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Delta Square Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Delta Square Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Delta Square Apartments has a pool.
Does Delta Square Apartments have accessible units?
No, Delta Square Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Delta Square Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Delta Square Apartments has units with dishwashers.
