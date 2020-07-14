Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal patio / balcony bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport dog park on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Delta Square apartments in Lansing, Michigan are near the Lansing Mall and offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes for rent. Apartments feature your own private patio or balcony, full size kitchen appliances, large storage pantry, central air conditioning, outdoor furnished pool with sundeck and on site laundry facilities. Near major highways and close to shopping and minutes from MSU Campus, Lansing Community College and Cooley Law School. We are a pet-friendly apartment community.



