Lansing, MI
Capital Manor Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:52 AM

Capital Manor Apartments

515 S Chestnut St · (517) 325-0518
Location

515 S Chestnut St, Lansing, MI 48933
Downtown Lansing

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-N-04 · Avail. Sep 17

$610

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 483 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Capital Manor Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
e-payments
Capital Manor Apartments, along with our sister properties, Pine Street Apartments and Ionia Street Apartments, are just a short walk from Downtown Lansing, Cooley Law School and the State of Michigan office complex. If you are looking for a studio, one, or two bedroom apartment, Capital Manor Apartments has just what you're looking for. Located just 4 miles from Michigan State University, our community also features online rent payment, covered parking and we allow pets. Ask us about our short-term leasing options for your convenience. We have limited availability, so call or text us to schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 35 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease, Carports: $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Capital Manor Apartments have any available units?
Capital Manor Apartments has a unit available for $610 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lansing, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lansing Rent Report.
What amenities does Capital Manor Apartments have?
Some of Capital Manor Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Capital Manor Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Capital Manor Apartments is offering the following rent specials: NEW MOVE-IN SPECIAL Move-in by 5/14/2020 and June rent is FREE!
Is Capital Manor Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Capital Manor Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Capital Manor Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Capital Manor Apartments offers parking.
Does Capital Manor Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Capital Manor Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Capital Manor Apartments have a pool?
No, Capital Manor Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Capital Manor Apartments have accessible units?
No, Capital Manor Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Capital Manor Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Capital Manor Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
