Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport cc payments e-payments

Capital Manor Apartments, along with our sister properties, Pine Street Apartments and Ionia Street Apartments, are just a short walk from Downtown Lansing, Cooley Law School and the State of Michigan office complex. If you are looking for a studio, one, or two bedroom apartment, Capital Manor Apartments has just what you're looking for. Located just 4 miles from Michigan State University, our community also features online rent payment, covered parking and we allow pets. Ask us about our short-term leasing options for your convenience. We have limited availability, so call or text us to schedule a tour today!