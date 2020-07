Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments guest parking key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

BLOCK600, the highly anticipated development opening Summer of 2020, is situated on 150,590 square feet along Michigan Ave holding 40 residental apartments, a 37,000 square foot urban grocery store, and a 122 room Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Lansing's Stadium District next to Downtown Lansing. BLOCK600 transforms the livability in the Capital City, providing easier access to groceries, fresh produce, and the amenities and accommodations that Lansing needs to thrive.