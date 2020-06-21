All apartments in Lansing
401 East Willard Avenue - 19

401 East Willard Avenue · (616) 528-4098
Location

401 East Willard Avenue, Lansing, MI 48910
Old Everett

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Located at level 3, an updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Willard Ave, available. Close to Cedar street with public backyard. $750.00/mo, $750.00 move-in fee. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check. Call Beshara at 6165284098
Located in Lansing, Michigan, Willard Apartments is an 18-unit apartment community. The property consists of 2 – one bedroom units that are 520 square feet and 16 - two bedroom units that are 775 square feet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 East Willard Avenue - 19 have any available units?
401 East Willard Avenue - 19 has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lansing, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lansing Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 East Willard Avenue - 19 have?
Some of 401 East Willard Avenue - 19's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 East Willard Avenue - 19 currently offering any rent specials?
401 East Willard Avenue - 19 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 East Willard Avenue - 19 pet-friendly?
No, 401 East Willard Avenue - 19 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansing.
Does 401 East Willard Avenue - 19 offer parking?
No, 401 East Willard Avenue - 19 does not offer parking.
Does 401 East Willard Avenue - 19 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 East Willard Avenue - 19 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 East Willard Avenue - 19 have a pool?
No, 401 East Willard Avenue - 19 does not have a pool.
Does 401 East Willard Avenue - 19 have accessible units?
No, 401 East Willard Avenue - 19 does not have accessible units.
Does 401 East Willard Avenue - 19 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 East Willard Avenue - 19 has units with dishwashers.
