401 East Willard Avenue - 19

Located at level 3, an updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Willard Ave, available. Close to Cedar street with public backyard. $750.00/mo, $750.00 move-in fee. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check. Call Beshara at 6165284098

Located in Lansing, Michigan, Willard Apartments is an 18-unit apartment community. The property consists of 2 – one bedroom units that are 520 square feet and 16 - two bedroom units that are 775 square feet.