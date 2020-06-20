2737 Stoneleigh Drive - 2737

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This beautiful home is located at 2737 Stoneleigh, on a corner lot in a quiet neighborhood. The home just recently underwent renovations, such as painting throughout, new flooring throughout, and new appliances.



This home is a duplex, with two bedrooms, and one bathroom. It comes with a one car attached garage, and a big enough yard for a small garden, without having a lot of yard maintenance. As the lawn and snow care are included.



There is a nice clean, finished basement, with washer & dryer hook-ups. This home offers a fabulous brick fireplace, and french doors open to a small deck located off the living room.



Rent is $950.00 per month, a $55.00 application fee (per person 18+), plus security deposit. Home is available early July! No Pets or smoking allowed. Lawn and snow care included in rental rate. No other utilities included in rental rate.



*Applications are available online at our website: https://primepmanagement.managebuilding.com



If you have any questions please email us at: primepmanagement@gmail.com