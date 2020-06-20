All apartments in Lansing
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:27 PM

2737 Stoneleigh Drive - 2737

2737 Stoneleigh Drive · (517) 886-0122
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2737 Stoneleigh Drive, Lansing, MI 48910
Forest View

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful home is located at 2737 Stoneleigh, on a corner lot in a quiet neighborhood. The home just recently underwent renovations, such as painting throughout, new flooring throughout, and new appliances.

This home is a duplex, with two bedrooms, and one bathroom. It comes with a one car attached garage, and a big enough yard for a small garden, without having a lot of yard maintenance. As the lawn and snow care are included.

There is a nice clean, finished basement, with washer & dryer hook-ups. This home offers a fabulous brick fireplace, and french doors open to a small deck located off the living room.

Rent is $950.00 per month, a $55.00 application fee (per person 18+), plus security deposit. Home is available early July! No Pets or smoking allowed. Lawn and snow care included in rental rate. No other utilities included in rental rate.

*Applications are available online at our website: https://primepmanagement.managebuilding.com

If you have any questions please email us at: primepmanagement@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2737 Stoneleigh Drive - 2737 have any available units?
2737 Stoneleigh Drive - 2737 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansing, MI.
How much is rent in Lansing, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lansing Rent Report.
What amenities does 2737 Stoneleigh Drive - 2737 have?
Some of 2737 Stoneleigh Drive - 2737's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2737 Stoneleigh Drive - 2737 currently offering any rent specials?
2737 Stoneleigh Drive - 2737 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2737 Stoneleigh Drive - 2737 pet-friendly?
No, 2737 Stoneleigh Drive - 2737 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansing.
Does 2737 Stoneleigh Drive - 2737 offer parking?
Yes, 2737 Stoneleigh Drive - 2737 does offer parking.
Does 2737 Stoneleigh Drive - 2737 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2737 Stoneleigh Drive - 2737 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2737 Stoneleigh Drive - 2737 have a pool?
No, 2737 Stoneleigh Drive - 2737 does not have a pool.
Does 2737 Stoneleigh Drive - 2737 have accessible units?
No, 2737 Stoneleigh Drive - 2737 does not have accessible units.
Does 2737 Stoneleigh Drive - 2737 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2737 Stoneleigh Drive - 2737 has units with dishwashers.
