Lansing, MI
1134 McCullough St
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:58 AM

1134 McCullough St

1134 Mccullough Street · (800) 508-6821
Location

1134 Mccullough Street, Lansing, MI 48912
Potter Walsh

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $925 · Avail. now

$925

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Luxurious 2 bed 1 bath house driveway parking. Appliances includes: Fridge and stove. There are washer and dryer hook-ups. Many updates made on the house, ceiling fans, outdoor lighting, hardwood floors, private partially fenced yard. Full unfinished basement. Small-medium sized pets ok with $50 a month pet fee. Cats must be fixed. Tenant pays all utilities, and is responsible for lawn and snow removal. CALL 1-800-508-6821
Minimum Qualification requirements: Your household income must be 3 times the amount of rent-Proof of income will be required-No evictions in the past 3 years. Managed by NCDG Realty & Property Management

(RLNE5906815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1134 McCullough St have any available units?
1134 McCullough St has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lansing, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lansing Rent Report.
What amenities does 1134 McCullough St have?
Some of 1134 McCullough St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1134 McCullough St currently offering any rent specials?
1134 McCullough St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1134 McCullough St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1134 McCullough St is pet friendly.
Does 1134 McCullough St offer parking?
Yes, 1134 McCullough St offers parking.
Does 1134 McCullough St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1134 McCullough St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1134 McCullough St have a pool?
No, 1134 McCullough St does not have a pool.
Does 1134 McCullough St have accessible units?
No, 1134 McCullough St does not have accessible units.
Does 1134 McCullough St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1134 McCullough St does not have units with dishwashers.
