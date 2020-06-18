Rent Calculator
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM
1 of 8
1128 Platt Street - 2
1128 Platt Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Lansing
Location
1128 Platt Street, Lansing, MI 48910
River Point
Amenities
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
2 Bed/2 Bath apartment in a small 4 unit building in REO Town. Walkable to Saddleback BBQ, Blue Owl Coffee, REO Town Pub, the Lansing River Trail, and more. Pet friendly!!
$695 /month + Utilities
$695 security deposit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1128 Platt Street - 2 have any available units?
1128 Platt Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lansing, MI
.
How much is rent in Lansing, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lansing Rent Report
.
Is 1128 Platt Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1128 Platt Street - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 Platt Street - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1128 Platt Street - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1128 Platt Street - 2 offer parking?
No, 1128 Platt Street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1128 Platt Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1128 Platt Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 Platt Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 1128 Platt Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1128 Platt Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1128 Platt Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 Platt Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1128 Platt Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1128 Platt Street - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1128 Platt Street - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
