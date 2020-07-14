All apartments in Kentwood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Kellogg Cove Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
5310 Kellogg Woods Dr SE · (737) 214-7861
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5310 Kellogg Woods Dr SE, Kentwood, MI 49548

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5260-308 · Avail. Aug 22

$866

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 5380-310 · Avail. Sep 7

$866

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kellogg Cove Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
Welcome to Kellogg Cove Apartments in Kentwood, MI. Our tranquil setting, with serene natural water vistas and lush landscaping, is sure to complement your busy lifestyle. Kellogg Cove is just minutes away from RiverTown Crossings Mall, putting some of the area’s best shopping right outside your front door. We are located just minutes from the GRATA bus line and our close proximity to US-131 provides easy access to downtown Grand Rapids.Modern one- and two-bedroom apartments are waiting for you here at Kellogg Cove. Our quiet, scenic environment allows you to be in the middle of everything while nestled within a calm, peaceful community. Our numerous amenities make your life a little easier, like private patios or balconies, large storage areas and walk-in closets, and air-conditioned apartments. Features such as covered parking, convenient on-site laundry and 24-hour emergency maintenance were all intentionally included to provide you with peace of mind as you relax at home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 for 1 adult, $20 for each additional adult
Deposit: $400 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $50 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per cat/per month
Parking Details: Open lot, carports $20 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kellogg Cove Apartments have any available units?
Kellogg Cove Apartments has 2 units available starting at $866 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Kellogg Cove Apartments have?
Some of Kellogg Cove Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kellogg Cove Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Kellogg Cove Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kellogg Cove Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Kellogg Cove Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Kellogg Cove Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Kellogg Cove Apartments offers parking.
Does Kellogg Cove Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Kellogg Cove Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Kellogg Cove Apartments have a pool?
No, Kellogg Cove Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Kellogg Cove Apartments have accessible units?
No, Kellogg Cove Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Kellogg Cove Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Kellogg Cove Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Kellogg Cove Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Kellogg Cove Apartments has units with air conditioning.
