Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal cats allowed 24hr maintenance carport

Welcome to Kellogg Cove Apartments in Kentwood, MI. Our tranquil setting, with serene natural water vistas and lush landscaping, is sure to complement your busy lifestyle. Kellogg Cove is just minutes away from RiverTown Crossings Mall, putting some of the area’s best shopping right outside your front door. We are located just minutes from the GRATA bus line and our close proximity to US-131 provides easy access to downtown Grand Rapids.Modern one- and two-bedroom apartments are waiting for you here at Kellogg Cove. Our quiet, scenic environment allows you to be in the middle of everything while nestled within a calm, peaceful community. Our numerous amenities make your life a little easier, like private patios or balconies, large storage areas and walk-in closets, and air-conditioned apartments. Features such as covered parking, convenient on-site laundry and 24-hour emergency maintenance were all intentionally included to provide you with peace of mind as you relax at home.