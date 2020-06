Amenities

Come see this new 4 bedroom home in Kentwood in the new Bretonfield preserve. It has a well thought out floor plan with a lot of natural light. The dining room leads out to a patio. All stainless appliances. There is a main floor utility room. All 4 bedroom are upstairs. The master bedroom includes a master bath with walk in closet. This is a no pet no smoking home



The tenant is responsible for all utilities and water.