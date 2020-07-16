7320 Hanna Lake Ave. SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Caledonia Schools! - This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in the Caledonia school district is ready for immediate move in! With just under 1 acre of land, this property has all the space you're looking for. The side door opens up into an extremely spacious eat-in kitchen with TONS of cabinet space, newer appliances and a breakfast bar.



Off the kitchen is a living room and dining room with gorgeous floor to ceiling windows, with views of the beautiful backyard, a fireplace and slider door access to the deck- perfect for entertaining! Down the hall are 3 spacious bedrooms, all with good sized closets, and the full bathroom that has been beautifully updated. Downstairs you'll find a finished walk out basement with built in shelving, a second fire place and another bathroom, complete with a stand up shower!



With an attached two stall garage, a massive pole barn, washer and dryer access, lawn care included and country living in the city! Contact us today for a showing!



(RLNE4850779)