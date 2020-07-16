All apartments in Kent County
7320 Hanna Lake Ave. SE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

7320 Hanna Lake Ave. SE

7320 Hanna Lake Avenue Southeast · (616) 257-3997
Location

7320 Hanna Lake Avenue Southeast, Kent County, MI 49316

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7320 Hanna Lake Ave. SE · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Caledonia Schools! - This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in the Caledonia school district is ready for immediate move in! With just under 1 acre of land, this property has all the space you're looking for. The side door opens up into an extremely spacious eat-in kitchen with TONS of cabinet space, newer appliances and a breakfast bar.

Off the kitchen is a living room and dining room with gorgeous floor to ceiling windows, with views of the beautiful backyard, a fireplace and slider door access to the deck- perfect for entertaining! Down the hall are 3 spacious bedrooms, all with good sized closets, and the full bathroom that has been beautifully updated. Downstairs you'll find a finished walk out basement with built in shelving, a second fire place and another bathroom, complete with a stand up shower!

With an attached two stall garage, a massive pole barn, washer and dryer access, lawn care included and country living in the city! Contact us today for a showing!

(RLNE4850779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7320 Hanna Lake Ave. SE have any available units?
7320 Hanna Lake Ave. SE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7320 Hanna Lake Ave. SE have?
Some of 7320 Hanna Lake Ave. SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7320 Hanna Lake Ave. SE currently offering any rent specials?
7320 Hanna Lake Ave. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7320 Hanna Lake Ave. SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7320 Hanna Lake Ave. SE is pet friendly.
Does 7320 Hanna Lake Ave. SE offer parking?
Yes, 7320 Hanna Lake Ave. SE offers parking.
Does 7320 Hanna Lake Ave. SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7320 Hanna Lake Ave. SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7320 Hanna Lake Ave. SE have a pool?
No, 7320 Hanna Lake Ave. SE does not have a pool.
Does 7320 Hanna Lake Ave. SE have accessible units?
No, 7320 Hanna Lake Ave. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 7320 Hanna Lake Ave. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7320 Hanna Lake Ave. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7320 Hanna Lake Ave. SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7320 Hanna Lake Ave. SE does not have units with air conditioning.
