Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan granite counters oven range recently renovated smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub package receiving volleyball court yoga cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance coffee bar e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access media room online portal roommate matching

The Bronco Club in Kalamazoo is the place to be if you're looking for a fantastic townhome near Western Michigan University and Kalamazoo College. Our community has spacious townhomes with a washer/dryer, patio or balcony, and more! The Bronco Club Townhomes has many amenities including a swimming pool with sundeck, fitness center with free weights and yoga studio, and business center. Visit today to see why you should #JoinTheClub!