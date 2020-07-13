All apartments in Kalamazoo
Nottingham Place
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM

Nottingham Place

704 S Drake Rd · (269) 201-8110
Location

704 S Drake Rd, Kalamazoo, MI 49006
Arcadia

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0.K-11 · Avail. Sep 18

$765

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Unit 0.N-03 · Avail. Sep 15

$770

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Unit 0.S-09 · Avail. Sep 1

$780

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Nottingham Place.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
Welcome to Nottingham Place! Centrally located on Kalamazoo's beautiful west side, just minutes away from numerous shopping venues, WMU, KVCC, public schools and easy access to route 131. All our apartment homes have been recently renovated. Enjoy the heated, indoor pool during the cold Michigan winter or curl up in one of our spacious apartments! Get a workout in our newly renovated fitness center. Nottingham Place has all the amenities you require! Our friendly & knowledgeable staff is available on-site 24-hours a day to assist with all your needs. There is so much our community has to offer. Come see why Nottingham Place is the place for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: No aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: Covered lot. 1 covered parking space per home.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Nottingham Place have any available units?
Nottingham Place has 10 units available starting at $765 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kalamazoo, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kalamazoo Rent Report.
What amenities does Nottingham Place have?
Some of Nottingham Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Nottingham Place currently offering any rent specials?
Nottingham Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Nottingham Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Nottingham Place is pet friendly.
Does Nottingham Place offer parking?
Yes, Nottingham Place offers parking.
Does Nottingham Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Nottingham Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Nottingham Place have a pool?
Yes, Nottingham Place has a pool.
Does Nottingham Place have accessible units?
No, Nottingham Place does not have accessible units.
Does Nottingham Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Nottingham Place has units with dishwashers.
