Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:54 AM

Dover Hills

4520 Dover Hills Dr · (269) 743-1222
Location

4520 Dover Hills Dr, Kalamazoo, MI 49009
Arcadia

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 556-103 · Avail. now

$885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit 710-103 · Avail. now

$885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit 515-303 · Avail. now

$905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 425-302 · Avail. now

$985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 710-102 · Avail. now

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 520-102 · Avail. now

$1,615

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dover Hills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
volleyball court
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
You're going to love your new home at Dover Hills Apartments, one of the most premier apartment communities that Kalamazoo, MI has to offer. Envision coming home every day to the view of lush green landscaping, where you can enjoy large comfortable living spaces and state-of-the-art amenities tailored to enrich your life. With easy access to I-94 and US-131, Dover Hills Apartments is just minutes away from Western Michigan University and The Crossroads, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Grand Rapids has to offer.Residents enjoy our exclusive community amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, coinless laundry facilities, and free high speed internet. Take a dip in our sparkling heated pool, soak in our indoor hot tub, or spend the day relaxing on the sundeck. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically with your desired lifestyle in mind.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 2 pets permitted, no aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dover Hills have any available units?
Dover Hills has 14 units available starting at $885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kalamazoo, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kalamazoo Rent Report.
What amenities does Dover Hills have?
Some of Dover Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dover Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Dover Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dover Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Dover Hills is pet friendly.
Does Dover Hills offer parking?
Yes, Dover Hills offers parking.
Does Dover Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Dover Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Dover Hills have a pool?
Yes, Dover Hills has a pool.
Does Dover Hills have accessible units?
No, Dover Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Dover Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dover Hills has units with dishwashers.
