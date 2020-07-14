Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym game room on-site laundry parking pool bike storage hot tub internet access sauna volleyball court cats allowed 24hr maintenance

You're going to love your new home at Dover Hills Apartments, one of the most premier apartment communities that Kalamazoo, MI has to offer. Envision coming home every day to the view of lush green landscaping, where you can enjoy large comfortable living spaces and state-of-the-art amenities tailored to enrich your life. With easy access to I-94 and US-131, Dover Hills Apartments is just minutes away from Western Michigan University and The Crossroads, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Grand Rapids has to offer.Residents enjoy our exclusive community amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, coinless laundry facilities, and free high speed internet. Take a dip in our sparkling heated pool, soak in our indoor hot tub, or spend the day relaxing on the sundeck. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically with your desired lifestyle in mind.