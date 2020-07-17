718 S Park St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities parking

- You will love this charming and newly updated 2 bed, 1 bath apartment! There is plenty of private parking and the property is conveniently located near WMU, K College, downtown, and more. Renovated kitchen with ample cabinetry and dishwasher, spacious dining and living room, two open bedrooms, bathroom, and plenty of character. Rent is $950 per month, and the tenant pays for gas and electric. Security deposit is $1,425. No pets allowed. Call AIM today for a private tour (269) 344-5378 or e-mail contact@aimrentals.com!



No Pets Allowed



