Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

718 S Park St

718 South Park Street · No Longer Available
Location

718 South Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI 49007
Vine

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
- You will love this charming and newly updated 2 bed, 1 bath apartment! There is plenty of private parking and the property is conveniently located near WMU, K College, downtown, and more. Renovated kitchen with ample cabinetry and dishwasher, spacious dining and living room, two open bedrooms, bathroom, and plenty of character. Rent is $950 per month, and the tenant pays for gas and electric. Security deposit is $1,425. No pets allowed. Call AIM today for a private tour (269) 344-5378 or e-mail contact@aimrentals.com!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5903078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 S Park St have any available units?
718 S Park St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kalamazoo, MI.
How much is rent in Kalamazoo, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kalamazoo Rent Report.
Is 718 S Park St currently offering any rent specials?
718 S Park St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 S Park St pet-friendly?
No, 718 S Park St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kalamazoo.
Does 718 S Park St offer parking?
Yes, 718 S Park St offers parking.
Does 718 S Park St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 S Park St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 S Park St have a pool?
No, 718 S Park St does not have a pool.
Does 718 S Park St have accessible units?
No, 718 S Park St does not have accessible units.
Does 718 S Park St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 718 S Park St has units with dishwashers.
Does 718 S Park St have units with air conditioning?
No, 718 S Park St does not have units with air conditioning.
