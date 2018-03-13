All apartments in Kalamazoo
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:10 PM

623 Potter St

623 Potter St · (269) 342-1488
Location

623 Potter St, Kalamazoo, MI 49007
Vine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 623 Potter St. · Avail. now

$550

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This property is walking-distance to downtown Kalamazoo, as well as the shops and coffeehouses of the Vine Neighborhood commercial district. This historic multi-unit house offers the very best in urban living. Originally built in 1856, this home features lovely and elegant 19th century architecture. This home features a large, grassy yard perfect for pets and recreational activities, and abundant paved parking for your safety and convenience. Be part of Kalamazoo's historic Vine neighborhood culture!

Visit our website: Hickorymanagement.com to view all our listings, or call (269) 342-1488 for a showing today!

(RLNE93359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 Potter St have any available units?
623 Potter St has a unit available for $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kalamazoo, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kalamazoo Rent Report.
What amenities does 623 Potter St have?
Some of 623 Potter St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 Potter St currently offering any rent specials?
623 Potter St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 Potter St pet-friendly?
Yes, 623 Potter St is pet friendly.
Does 623 Potter St offer parking?
Yes, 623 Potter St does offer parking.
Does 623 Potter St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 623 Potter St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 Potter St have a pool?
No, 623 Potter St does not have a pool.
Does 623 Potter St have accessible units?
No, 623 Potter St does not have accessible units.
Does 623 Potter St have units with dishwashers?
No, 623 Potter St does not have units with dishwashers.
