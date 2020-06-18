429 Davis Street

Amenities

This triplex was recently remodeled in 2018! Check it out! Located close to WMU's East Campus and just a few blocks from downtown Kalamazoo! Water, Sewer and Trash are all included in the rent! Washer and dryer are in the basement!



429 Davis St #2 is a 3 bedroom unit ! This unit has been recently remodeled including paint, carpet and vinyl throughout, a brand new kitchen with dishwasher included, an updated bathroom and updated fixtures!



The large bathroom has been upgraded to include a large double-sink vanity!



There are two bedrooms on the main level and a spectacular "loft" style 3rd bedroom above the unit! You do not want to miss this unit!



Tenant pays gas and electric. Owner pays water, sewer and trash. NO Smoking and No Pets.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.