Kalamazoo, MI
429 Davis Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

429 Davis Street

429 Davis Street · (616) 208-4533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

429 Davis Street, Kalamazoo, MI 49007
Vine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$969

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This triplex was recently remodeled in 2018! Check it out! Located close to WMU's East Campus and just a few blocks from downtown Kalamazoo! Water, Sewer and Trash are all included in the rent! Washer and dryer are in the basement!

429 Davis St #2 is a 3 bedroom unit ! This unit has been recently remodeled including paint, carpet and vinyl throughout, a brand new kitchen with dishwasher included, an updated bathroom and updated fixtures!

The large bathroom has been upgraded to include a large double-sink vanity!

There are two bedrooms on the main level and a spectacular "loft" style 3rd bedroom above the unit! You do not want to miss this unit!

Tenant pays gas and electric. Owner pays water, sewer and trash. NO Smoking and No Pets.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 Davis Street have any available units?
429 Davis Street has a unit available for $969 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kalamazoo, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kalamazoo Rent Report.
What amenities does 429 Davis Street have?
Some of 429 Davis Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 Davis Street currently offering any rent specials?
429 Davis Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 Davis Street pet-friendly?
No, 429 Davis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kalamazoo.
Does 429 Davis Street offer parking?
No, 429 Davis Street does not offer parking.
Does 429 Davis Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 429 Davis Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 Davis Street have a pool?
No, 429 Davis Street does not have a pool.
Does 429 Davis Street have accessible units?
No, 429 Davis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 429 Davis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 Davis Street has units with dishwashers.
