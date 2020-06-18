Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kalamazoo, MI
/
3623 Kenbrooke Ct
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM
1 of 1
3623 Kenbrooke Ct
3623 Kenbrooke Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
3623 Kenbrooke Court, Kalamazoo, MI 49006
Knollwood
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Available 06/15/20 1 BR townhouse [two stories] condo on the east side of [main road through] Kenbrooke Court. Ample parking, on-site laundry. Nice.
(RLNE4077639)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3623 Kenbrooke Ct have any available units?
3623 Kenbrooke Ct doesn't have any available units at this time.
Kalamazoo, MI
.
How much is rent in Kalamazoo, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kalamazoo Rent Report.
Kalamazoo Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3623 Kenbrooke Ct have?
Some of 3623 Kenbrooke Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 3623 Kenbrooke Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3623 Kenbrooke Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3623 Kenbrooke Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3623 Kenbrooke Ct is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Kalamazoo
.
Does 3623 Kenbrooke Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3623 Kenbrooke Ct does offer parking.
Does 3623 Kenbrooke Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3623 Kenbrooke Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3623 Kenbrooke Ct have a pool?
Yes, 3623 Kenbrooke Ct has a pool.
Does 3623 Kenbrooke Ct have accessible units?
No, 3623 Kenbrooke Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3623 Kenbrooke Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3623 Kenbrooke Ct has units with dishwashers.
