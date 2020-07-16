All apartments in Jackson County
Find more places like 2609 Cobb Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jackson County, MI
/
2609 Cobb Rd
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:28 PM

2609 Cobb Rd

2609 Cobb Rd · (517) 998-3077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2609 Cobb Rd, Jackson County, MI 49203

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2609 Cobb · Avail. now

$995

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
This beautiful two-story, four-bedroom, one-bathroom home with central air won't last long! Located in a quiet neighborhood close to restaurants, shopping, and parks. This home features a spacious yard with a shed for storage. Appliances included (stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher). Washer and dryer hookup available. Tenant pays all utilities, trash pickup and water. Animals permitted on a case-by-case basis. $995 per month, $1,045 security deposit. To schedule a showing please visit jrphomesolutions.com/schedule

PLEASE NOTE (minimum requirements include but are not limited to the following): To qualify for this home income household monthly income must be three times the monthly rent, must have renters insurance, security deposit, and first month's rent available at the time of signing. No evictions within the last 5 years. Must consent to credit and background check and be able to verify income. No Smoking! Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE603605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2609 Cobb Rd have any available units?
2609 Cobb Rd has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2609 Cobb Rd have?
Some of 2609 Cobb Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2609 Cobb Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2609 Cobb Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 Cobb Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2609 Cobb Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2609 Cobb Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2609 Cobb Rd offers parking.
Does 2609 Cobb Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2609 Cobb Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 Cobb Rd have a pool?
No, 2609 Cobb Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2609 Cobb Rd have accessible units?
No, 2609 Cobb Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 Cobb Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2609 Cobb Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2609 Cobb Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2609 Cobb Rd has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2609 Cobb Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Autumn Woods
3500 Commons Blvd
Jackson, MI 49203

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Toledo, OHLansing, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWestland, MIBattle Creek, MIFlint, MIEast Lansing, MIPerrysburg, OHNovi, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MI
Jackson, MIMaumee, OHPlymouth, MIRomulus, MIHolt, MIMonroe, MIAlbion, MIHowell, MIHaslett, MIBrighton, MIBath, MIDeWitt, MI
Dundee, MIPortland, MISouth Lyon, MISpringfield, MISylvania, OHFenton, MIMilford, MITemperance, MINorthville, MIBelleville, MIWolverine Lake, MIWalled Lake, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
Kellogg Community CollegeUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Michigan State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity