2609 Cobb Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

This beautiful two-story, four-bedroom, one-bathroom home with central air won't last long! Located in a quiet neighborhood close to restaurants, shopping, and parks. This home features a spacious yard with a shed for storage. Appliances included (stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher). Washer and dryer hookup available. Tenant pays all utilities, trash pickup and water. Animals permitted on a case-by-case basis. $995 per month, $1,045 security deposit. To schedule a showing please visit jrphomesolutions.com/schedule



PLEASE NOTE (minimum requirements include but are not limited to the following): To qualify for this home income household monthly income must be three times the monthly rent, must have renters insurance, security deposit, and first month's rent available at the time of signing. No evictions within the last 5 years. Must consent to credit and background check and be able to verify income. No Smoking! Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE603605)