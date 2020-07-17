All apartments in Isabella County
1014 Union Ct
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1014 Union Ct

1014 Union Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1014 Union Ct, Isabella County, MI 48858

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upgrades Galore & Space! 4bd/2bth - Property Id: 244324

This is one you really need to come see for yourself. This home has a family/dining room AND a living room! Not to mention the upgraded Frigidaire appliances and large island in kitchen. It also has a new energy efficient furnace and central air conditioning. This is a charming home!

We have great in-house financing for ownership that might surprise those of you worried about getting approved. Call or stop by to take a tour or apply online. 5280 S Mission Rd., Mt Pleasant

Don't miss out on our Stimulus Deal! Reduced down payment of $2999 and one month free lot rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244324
Property Id 244324

(RLNE5898130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 Union Ct have any available units?
1014 Union Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Isabella County, MI.
What amenities does 1014 Union Ct have?
Some of 1014 Union Ct's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 Union Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1014 Union Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 Union Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1014 Union Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1014 Union Ct offer parking?
No, 1014 Union Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1014 Union Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1014 Union Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 Union Ct have a pool?
No, 1014 Union Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1014 Union Ct have accessible units?
No, 1014 Union Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 Union Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1014 Union Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1014 Union Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1014 Union Ct has units with air conditioning.
