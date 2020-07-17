1014 Union Ct

Amenities
Upgrades Galore & Space! 4bd/2bth - Property Id: 244324
This is one you really need to come see for yourself. This home has a family/dining room AND a living room! Not to mention the upgraded Frigidaire appliances and large island in kitchen. It also has a new energy efficient furnace and central air conditioning. This is a charming home!
We have great in-house financing for ownership that might surprise those of you worried about getting approved. Call or stop by to take a tour or apply online. 5280 S Mission Rd., Mt Pleasant
Don't miss out on our Stimulus Deal! Reduced down payment of $2999 and one month free lot rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244324
Property Id 244324
(RLNE5898130)