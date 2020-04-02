All apartments in Howell
Find more places like 910 E Clinton.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Howell, MI
/
910 E Clinton
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:29 PM

910 E Clinton

910 East Clinton Street · (248) 348-3000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

910 East Clinton Street, Howell, MI 48843

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Be the first to live in this brand new condo wonderfully located just a short walking distance to downtown Howell. This lovely home ifeatures a spacious living room with pretty wood-look composite flooring-it's throughout the home except the bedrooms and baths. New stainless appliances, white shaker cabinets, large subway tile white backsplash, cozy eating space, and pretty granite countertops too! The Master bedroom features sunny windows and a private bath with ceramic shower. Both baths have tiled shower/tub surrounds. A huge plus is a full basement with a daylight window, plus a 2-car garage...lots of room for storage. First month rent and one month security required at lease signing. $250 non-refundable cleaning fee and $50 per applicant application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 E Clinton have any available units?
910 E Clinton has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 910 E Clinton have?
Some of 910 E Clinton's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 E Clinton currently offering any rent specials?
910 E Clinton isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 E Clinton pet-friendly?
No, 910 E Clinton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Howell.
Does 910 E Clinton offer parking?
Yes, 910 E Clinton does offer parking.
Does 910 E Clinton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 910 E Clinton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 E Clinton have a pool?
No, 910 E Clinton does not have a pool.
Does 910 E Clinton have accessible units?
No, 910 E Clinton does not have accessible units.
Does 910 E Clinton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 E Clinton has units with dishwashers.
Does 910 E Clinton have units with air conditioning?
No, 910 E Clinton does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 910 E Clinton?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Redwood Howell
1744 Ella Ln
Howell, MI 48843

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MILansing, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIEast Lansing, MI
Okemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIDearborn Heights, MIWolverine Lake, MIBelleville, MIMilford, MINorthville, MIDeWitt, MIDexter, MI
Bloomfield Hills, MIMount Morris, MILake Orion, MIBath, MIWayne, MIBirmingham, MIGarden City, MIHaslett, MILivonia, MITaylor, MIInkster, MIWalled Lake, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity