910 E Clinton

Be the first to live in this brand new condo wonderfully located just a short walking distance to downtown Howell. This lovely home ifeatures a spacious living room with pretty wood-look composite flooring-it's throughout the home except the bedrooms and baths. New stainless appliances, white shaker cabinets, large subway tile white backsplash, cozy eating space, and pretty granite countertops too! The Master bedroom features sunny windows and a private bath with ceramic shower. Both baths have tiled shower/tub surrounds. A huge plus is a full basement with a daylight window, plus a 2-car garage...lots of room for storage. First month rent and one month security required at lease signing. $250 non-refundable cleaning fee and $50 per applicant application fee.