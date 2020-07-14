All apartments in Holt
Aspen Lakes Estates
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:12 AM

Aspen Lakes Estates

3879 Lone Pine Dr · (517) 225-0928
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3879 Lone Pine Dr, Holt, MI 48842

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3770-02 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,232

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3780-04 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1280 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3791-05 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,653

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1576 sqft

Unit 3791-08 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,653

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1576 sqft

Unit 3780-09 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,701

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1576 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aspen Lakes Estates.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
online portal
pool table
Aspen Lakes Estates apartments in Holt, Michigan are minutes from Michigan State University and downtown Lansing and offer 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, condominiums and townhomes for rent. Aspen Lakes is a unique and luxurious apartment community featuring amenities such as designer kitchens, spacious balconies or patios and direct entry garages with automatic door openers. Our beautiful community is located right off US 127, providing easy access to local attractions, MSU Campus, Spartan Stadium, shopping and more within minutes and in the Holt school district. Finally, the truly luxurious residential apartment home and condominium community Greater Lansing deserves! From the moment you enter Aspen Lakes, you feel as if you've arrived at the most prestigious resort in the world. At Aspen Lakes you will enjoy beautiful and serene surroundings with lush landscaping, state-of-the-art recreational facilities, and fountains and pools all working together in harmony to create this classic

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aspen Lakes Estates have any available units?
Aspen Lakes Estates has 6 units available starting at $1,232 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Aspen Lakes Estates have?
Some of Aspen Lakes Estates's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aspen Lakes Estates currently offering any rent specials?
Aspen Lakes Estates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aspen Lakes Estates pet-friendly?
Yes, Aspen Lakes Estates is pet friendly.
Does Aspen Lakes Estates offer parking?
Yes, Aspen Lakes Estates offers parking.
Does Aspen Lakes Estates have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aspen Lakes Estates offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aspen Lakes Estates have a pool?
Yes, Aspen Lakes Estates has a pool.
Does Aspen Lakes Estates have accessible units?
No, Aspen Lakes Estates does not have accessible units.
Does Aspen Lakes Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aspen Lakes Estates has units with dishwashers.
Does Aspen Lakes Estates have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Aspen Lakes Estates has units with air conditioning.
