Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse dog park gym pool bbq/grill dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar e-payments online portal pool table

Aspen Lakes Estates apartments in Holt, Michigan are minutes from Michigan State University and downtown Lansing and offer 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, condominiums and townhomes for rent. Aspen Lakes is a unique and luxurious apartment community featuring amenities such as designer kitchens, spacious balconies or patios and direct entry garages with automatic door openers. Our beautiful community is located right off US 127, providing easy access to local attractions, MSU Campus, Spartan Stadium, shopping and more within minutes and in the Holt school district. Finally, the truly luxurious residential apartment home and condominium community Greater Lansing deserves! From the moment you enter Aspen Lakes, you feel as if you've arrived at the most prestigious resort in the world. At Aspen Lakes you will enjoy beautiful and serene surroundings with lush landscaping, state-of-the-art recreational facilities, and fountains and pools all working together in harmony to create this classic