Amenities
Welcome to River Club Apartments, where beautifully landscaped grounds and stunning features meet exceptional service and an ideal location. We offer the ideal balance between peaceful country living and the amenities of urban life. Each of our apartments features beautiful oak cabinetry, endless closet space with organizers, and much more. Prepare a meal in your thoughtfully designed kitchen, complete with a built-in microwave, a dishwasher, a garbage disposal and an icemaker. Take advantage of your convenient in-home full-size washer and dryer. Our pet-friendly community also offers an array of property amenities, from manicured courtyards and fenced dog park, to a picnic area for enjoying a meal outdoors. Plus, with services such as professional on-site management and 24-hour emergency maintenance, our residents have everything they need within arm's reach.