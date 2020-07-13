All apartments in Holland
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

River Club Apartments

1010 N Black River Dr · (616) 552-4725
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1010 N Black River Dr, Holland, MI 49424

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1145-8 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,053

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1075-5 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,198

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 993 sqft

Unit 1167-3 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1062 sqft

Unit 1039-3 · Avail. Oct 4

$1,238

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1062 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1047-7 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,328

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1148 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from River Club Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
cats allowed
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Welcome to River Club Apartments, where beautifully landscaped grounds and stunning features meet exceptional service and an ideal location. We offer the ideal balance between peaceful country living and the amenities of urban life. Each of our apartments features beautiful oak cabinetry, endless closet space with organizers, and much more. Prepare a meal in your thoughtfully designed kitchen, complete with a built-in microwave, a dishwasher, a garbage disposal and an icemaker. Take advantage of your convenient in-home full-size washer and dryer. Our pet-friendly community also offers an array of property amenities, from manicured courtyards and fenced dog park, to a picnic area for enjoying a meal outdoors. Plus, with services such as professional on-site management and 24-hour emergency maintenance, our residents have everything they need within arm's reach.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $35/month (one pet) $60/month (two pets)
restrictions: No weight limit. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Garage Parking Available - $50 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does River Club Apartments have any available units?
River Club Apartments has 8 units available starting at $1,053 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does River Club Apartments have?
Some of River Club Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is River Club Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
River Club Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is River Club Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, River Club Apartments is pet friendly.
Does River Club Apartments offer parking?
Yes, River Club Apartments offers parking.
Does River Club Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, River Club Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does River Club Apartments have a pool?
No, River Club Apartments does not have a pool.
Does River Club Apartments have accessible units?
No, River Club Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does River Club Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, River Club Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does River Club Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, River Club Apartments has units with air conditioning.
