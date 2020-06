Amenities

w/d hookup

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities

Adorable 4 Bedroom 1.5 bath house near Downtown Holland and Hope College! Large eat in kitchen as well as separate dining room. The back entrance with washer/dryer hookups makes an excellent mud room. Four bedrooms are spacious with plenty of storage and room to spread out! Tenant responsible for all utilities and snow removal. Lawn care included.

Interested? Fill out an application at www.bvwpm.com today! All potential tenants over age 18 must fill out the application before a showing can be scheduled. Prospective tenants must complete an application and receive conditional approval prior to a showing. A credit check will not be initiated until the applicant has seen the property and gives BVW Property Management approval to fully process their application. Equal housing opportunity. Tenant to verify accuracy of listing. Additional administrative fees due at lease signing may apply. See office for details.