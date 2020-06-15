All apartments in Hastings
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

118 E. Court St

118 East Court Street · (616) 257-9577 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

118 East Court Street, Hastings, MI 49058

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 118 E. Court St · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Amenities

Two Bedroom Apartment in Hastings - Completely remodeled upper level two bedroom apartment above a commercial space in a beautiful old home, just one block from downtown Hastings! Stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, and dishwasher), new flooring and fresh paint, and large windows letting in lots of natural light. Optional onsite laundry is available. Designated off-street parking included. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric, all other utilities are included. Renters insurance required. No pets.

Application Fee: $35
Schedule a showing on our website: https://www.lighthousepm.com/vacancies/

Lighthouse Property Management is an equal opportunity housing provider. Lighthouse does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability, or familial status.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4785137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 E. Court St have any available units?
118 E. Court St has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 118 E. Court St have?
Some of 118 E. Court St's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 E. Court St currently offering any rent specials?
118 E. Court St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 E. Court St pet-friendly?
No, 118 E. Court St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hastings.
Does 118 E. Court St offer parking?
Yes, 118 E. Court St does offer parking.
Does 118 E. Court St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 E. Court St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 E. Court St have a pool?
No, 118 E. Court St does not have a pool.
Does 118 E. Court St have accessible units?
Yes, 118 E. Court St has accessible units.
Does 118 E. Court St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 E. Court St has units with dishwashers.
Does 118 E. Court St have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 E. Court St does not have units with air conditioning.
