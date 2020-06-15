118 E. Court St

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel accessible

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking

Two Bedroom Apartment in Hastings - Completely remodeled upper level two bedroom apartment above a commercial space in a beautiful old home, just one block from downtown Hastings! Stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, and dishwasher), new flooring and fresh paint, and large windows letting in lots of natural light. Optional onsite laundry is available. Designated off-street parking included. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric, all other utilities are included. Renters insurance required. No pets.



Application Fee: $35

Schedule a showing on our website: https://www.lighthousepm.com/vacancies/



Lighthouse Property Management is an equal opportunity housing provider. Lighthouse does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability, or familial status.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4785137)