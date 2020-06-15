All apartments in Harrison
Shady Oak Senior Apartments

728 West Spruce Street · (800) 225-7982
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

728 West Spruce Street, Harrison, MI 48625

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit one bedroom · Avail. now

$491

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
parking
elevator
clubhouse
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
One and two bedroom floor plans for persons over 62 or disabled of any age.. All units have stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal, window blinds, full bath w/shower. Central laundry facilities, snow removal and lawn care provided. Crafts and Community room on site. Barrier free units available.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY
Hearing TTD #: 7-1-1
This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer. If you wish to file a Civil Rights program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, or at any USDA office, or call (866) 632-9992 to request the form. You may also write a letter containing all of the information requested in the form. Send your completed complaint form or letter to us by mail at U.S. Department of Agriculture, Director, Office of Adjudication, 1400 Independence Avenue, S.W., Washington, D.C. 20250-9410, by fax (202) 690-7442 or email at program.intake@usda.gov.
Hearing TDD 7-1-1

(RLNE16974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Shady Oak Senior Apartments have any available units?
Shady Oak Senior Apartments has a unit available for $491 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Shady Oak Senior Apartments have?
Some of Shady Oak Senior Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shady Oak Senior Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Shady Oak Senior Apartments isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Shady Oak Senior Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Shady Oak Senior Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harrison.
Does Shady Oak Senior Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Shady Oak Senior Apartments does offer parking.
Does Shady Oak Senior Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Shady Oak Senior Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Shady Oak Senior Apartments have a pool?
No, Shady Oak Senior Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Shady Oak Senior Apartments have accessible units?
No, Shady Oak Senior Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Shady Oak Senior Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Shady Oak Senior Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Shady Oak Senior Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Shady Oak Senior Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
