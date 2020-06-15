Shady Oak Senior Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal parking elevator clubhouse some paid utils

Unit Amenities garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking

One and two bedroom floor plans for persons over 62 or disabled of any age.. All units have stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal, window blinds, full bath w/shower. Central laundry facilities, snow removal and lawn care provided. Crafts and Community room on site. Barrier free units available.



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

Hearing TTD #: 7-1-1

This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer. If you wish to file a Civil Rights program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, or at any USDA office, or call (866) 632-9992 to request the form. You may also write a letter containing all of the information requested in the form. Send your completed complaint form or letter to us by mail at U.S. Department of Agriculture, Director, Office of Adjudication, 1400 Independence Avenue, S.W., Washington, D.C. 20250-9410, by fax (202) 690-7442 or email at program.intake@usda.gov.

Hearing TDD 7-1-1



(RLNE16974)