Prentiss Pointe Apartments
Prentiss Pointe Apartments

39111 Prentiss Road · (202) 335-2551
Location

39111 Prentiss Road, Harrison, MI 48045

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 011-205 · Avail. now

$1,220

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit 498-206 · Avail. now

$1,220

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit 121-301 · Avail. now

$1,235

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Prentiss Pointe Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
conference room
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
playground
Live the life you were meant to live at Prentiss Pointe Apartments, one of Harrison Township’s newest apartment communities. Imagine a sun-filled home that offers lush surroundings, pristine living, and amenities tailored with you in mind. Plus, you’ll enjoy carefree living less than a mile from Metro Beach. Located in Harrison Township, just minutes from Clinton Township, with easy access to Selfridge Air National Guard Base (SANGB, I-75, I-94, and Metro Parkway, Prentiss Pointe Apartments is just minutes away from Partridge Creek and Lakeside Mall, as well as shopping, dining, and entertainment. Plus, if you’re looking for nightlife, you can enjoy the Nautical Mile and some of the best lake-front entertainment around.

Prentiss Pointe Apartments provides its residents a wide selection of spacious and modern one or two bedroom apartment homes of up to 1250 square feet with controlled-access entrances and a full size washer/dryer in every apartment home. You’ll love our exclusive community amenities like a 24 hour fitness center, sauna, hot tub and more.

Harrison Township is also a boaters paradise with some of the best marinas in Michigan. Bring your favorite furry companion and enjoy a tour of our pet friendly community. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to ensure you don’t just lease, you live.

From the convenient location to the top-notch amenities, living at Prentiss Pointe Apartments will make you the envy of your friends. Contact us to schedule your personal tour, or drop by and visit us for your today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $100 Application fee per applicant
Deposit: $500 - One and a half months rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Dogs
fee: $200
rent: $25
Cats
fee: $200
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Prentiss Pointe Apartments have any available units?
Prentiss Pointe Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,220 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Prentiss Pointe Apartments have?
Some of Prentiss Pointe Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Prentiss Pointe Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Prentiss Pointe Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Save up to $400 off your move in costs! $20 Applications when you use promo code: HOME
Is Prentiss Pointe Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Prentiss Pointe Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Prentiss Pointe Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Prentiss Pointe Apartments offers parking.
Does Prentiss Pointe Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Prentiss Pointe Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Prentiss Pointe Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Prentiss Pointe Apartments has a pool.
Does Prentiss Pointe Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Prentiss Pointe Apartments has accessible units.
Does Prentiss Pointe Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Prentiss Pointe Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Prentiss Pointe Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Prentiss Pointe Apartments has units with air conditioning.
