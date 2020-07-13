Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors carpet extra storage granite counters microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance conference room guest parking online portal package receiving playground

Live the life you were meant to live at Prentiss Pointe Apartments, one of Harrison Township’s newest apartment communities. Imagine a sun-filled home that offers lush surroundings, pristine living, and amenities tailored with you in mind. Plus, you’ll enjoy carefree living less than a mile from Metro Beach. Located in Harrison Township, just minutes from Clinton Township, with easy access to Selfridge Air National Guard Base (SANGB, I-75, I-94, and Metro Parkway, Prentiss Pointe Apartments is just minutes away from Partridge Creek and Lakeside Mall, as well as shopping, dining, and entertainment. Plus, if you’re looking for nightlife, you can enjoy the Nautical Mile and some of the best lake-front entertainment around.



Prentiss Pointe Apartments provides its residents a wide selection of spacious and modern one or two bedroom apartment homes of up to 1250 square feet with controlled-access entrances and a full size washer/dryer in every apartment home. You’ll love our exclusive community amenities like a 24 hour fitness center, sauna, hot tub and more.



Harrison Township is also a boaters paradise with some of the best marinas in Michigan. Bring your favorite furry companion and enjoy a tour of our pet friendly community. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to ensure you don’t just lease, you live.



From the convenient location to the top-notch amenities, living at Prentiss Pointe Apartments will make you the envy of your friends. Contact us to schedule your personal tour, or drop by and visit us for your today!