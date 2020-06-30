Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Application Fee Special! --- Only $25 application fees!
Location
24666 Katherine Ct, Harrison, MI 48045
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
1x1 - 1
$790
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft
1x1 - 2
$820
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
2x2 - 1
$865
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft
2x2 - 2
$895
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
online portal
From the beautifully mature landscape to the spacious apartments, Clinton Manor is the perfect place to call home. Attractive, contemporary amenities compliment the thoughtful design of every floor plan. You`ll enjoy plush carpeting along with large in-home storage and an optional fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $100 Per Applicant
Deposit: From $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Surface Lot, Assigned Carports.
Storage Details: Indoor Storage Closet
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Clinton Manor Apartments have any available units?
Clinton Manor Apartments offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $790 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $865. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Clinton Manor Apartments have?
Some of Clinton Manor Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Clinton Manor Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Clinton Manor Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Application Fee Special! --- Only $25 application fees!
Is Clinton Manor Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Clinton Manor Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Clinton Manor Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Clinton Manor Apartments offers parking.
Does Clinton Manor Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Clinton Manor Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Clinton Manor Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Clinton Manor Apartments has a pool.
Does Clinton Manor Apartments have accessible units?
No, Clinton Manor Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Clinton Manor Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Clinton Manor Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Clinton Manor Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Clinton Manor Apartments has units with air conditioning.