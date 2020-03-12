20451 Damman St

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

Red rood and red shutters very cute home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Large living room and the dining room wraps around the kitchen. Big back yard. Unfinished basement.



Application Requirements -- Must Have

Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2750. (2.5x Rent)

No evictions filed in the last 5 years.

No Felonies in the last 5 years.



Yes, Pets are welcome.

No Section 8

Harper Woods Schools



(734) 287-6619



