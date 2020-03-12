All apartments in Harper Woods
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

20451 Damman St

20451 Damman Street
Location

20451 Damman Street, Harper Woods, MI 48225
Harper Woods

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Red rood and red shutters very cute home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Large living room and the dining room wraps around the kitchen. Big back yard. Unfinished basement.

Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2750. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

Yes, Pets are welcome.
No Section 8
Harper Woods Schools

CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20451 Damman St have any available units?
20451 Damman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harper Woods, MI.
Is 20451 Damman St currently offering any rent specials?
20451 Damman St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20451 Damman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 20451 Damman St is pet friendly.
Does 20451 Damman St offer parking?
No, 20451 Damman St does not offer parking.
Does 20451 Damman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20451 Damman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20451 Damman St have a pool?
No, 20451 Damman St does not have a pool.
Does 20451 Damman St have accessible units?
No, 20451 Damman St does not have accessible units.
Does 20451 Damman St have units with dishwashers?
No, 20451 Damman St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20451 Damman St have units with air conditioning?
No, 20451 Damman St does not have units with air conditioning.
