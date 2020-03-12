19447 Kingsville St

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage air conditioning internet access carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities accepts section 8 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Just a really nice home in Harper Woods waiting for you. This home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Just a well done kitchen! Unfinished basement and a 1.5 car garage. New carpet is being installed.



Application Requirements -- Must Have

No evictions filed in the last 5 years.

No Felonies in the last 5 years.



Yes, Pets are welcome.

Harper Woods Schools



CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!

(734) 287-6619



PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.



"From our family to yours, welcome home." Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE4745018)