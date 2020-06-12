/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM
162 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
457 Allard
457 Allard Avenue, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1617 sqft
Very Charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath capecod style home located in the highly desirable city of Grosse Pointe Farms with GP public schools.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
213 Muir Road
213 Muir Road, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
BEST DEAL IN ALL OF GROSSE POINTE FOR A SINGLE FAMILY HOME! Spacious rental in Grosse Pointe Farms. Ideal location just steps away from "The Hill" shopping and dining district.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
39 Deming Lane
39 Deming Lane, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
SUNDAY OPEN HOUSE 3/8/20 2PM-4PM. Freshly painted and ready to go! An extremely rare Grosse Pointe Farms location that offers both privacy and charm. Prestigious East of GP boulevard locale. Only 6 unique residences on Deming Lane.
Results within 1 mile of Grosse Pointe Farms
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Finney
1 Unit Available
6136 Radnor
6136 Radnor Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
865 sqft
6136 Radnor Available 06/15/20 East Side rare found! - East side bungalow in a great location, close to the freeway, St. John's hospital, and Grosse Pointe. Large master bedroom upstairs with two beds and bath downstairs.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Finney
1 Unit Available
4700 Cadieux
4700 Cadieux Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
1110 sqft
Beautiful Brick Bungalow 3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom in East English Village - 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom New Carpet Throughout Spacious Basement Dogs & Cats Are Welcome: ___________________________ 1 Pet MAXIMUM Allowed! NO LARGE BREEDS $300 NONREFUNDABLE
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Finney
1 Unit Available
4442 Harvard Rd
4442 Harvard Road, Detroit, MI
Spacious brick bungalow home located South of E Warren and West of Cadieux. This home features a 2 car detached garage, hardwood floors, formal dining room, nice updated kitchen, large bedrooms, and an unfinished basement.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
21421 Bournemouth St
21421 Bournemouth Street, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
Very large home with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. The Master bedroom has hardwood floors with a master bathroom. Great living room with hardwood floors that overlooks the front yard. Large dining area. Great kitchen with counter-top space.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
20936 Littlestone Rd
20936 Littlestone Road, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1229 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom ranch house. Finished basement. Central air. Stone fireplace. Sunroom. Garage
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Finney
1 Unit Available
5727 University Place
5727 University Place, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
953 sqft
Cute 3BR home with 1 bath A 13+month lease is available. Before viewing the property, all potential tenants must submit an application for pre-screening purposes. There is a $25 application fee per applicant.
1 of 3
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Finney
1 Unit Available
4495 Guilford St
4495 Guilford Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
Beautiful East Detroit home. 3 Bedrooms, 1 bathroom, large living room, separate dining area, Large basement, fenced in yard, and 2 car Garage Call today to see this home! 313.887.9400 To view more homes visit www.dixon-allen.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Finney
1 Unit Available
6150 Lodewyck St
6150 Lodewyck Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
795 sqft
Remodeled 3 bedroom home - Please click "Request a Tour" to schedule an appointment with one of our Leasing Agents to view the property. You will receive a text message to confirm your appointment an hour in advance.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Finney
1 Unit Available
4390 Woodhall Street
4390 Woodhall Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
Available for Lease Option / Rent to Own or Land Contract Purchase. Why rent when you can own this awesome 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom 1200 sq. ft. property for a monthly payment less than local rents. Located in a great residential neighborhood.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Finney
1 Unit Available
6014 Lodewyck St
6014 Lodewyck Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO
1 of 49
Last updated October 28 at 02:07pm
Finney
1 Unit Available
4821 University Pl.
4821 University Place, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
738 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.com - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home fully remodeled with basement! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.
Results within 5 miles of Grosse Pointe Farms
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Denby
1 Unit Available
12148 Rossiter Street
12148 Rossiter Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom Frame Bungalow. Hardwood floors on lower unit and carpet upstairs. 2 car garage. Monthly $700 plus Security Deposit $1050. Section 8 or Housing Choice Voucher Welcome. NO EVICTIONS OR LANDLORD TENANTS ISSUES OR JUDGEMENT.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Denby
1 Unit Available
10141 E Outer Dr
10141 East Outer Drive, Detroit, MI
This is a very nice 5 bedroom home that has been updated throughout. It has a large living room, formal dining and updated kitchen, new windows, new paint, and a 2 car garage. Section 8 Welcome. Call 313-288-8260 (RLNE5851372)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
15352 Sprenger Ave
15352 Sprenger Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
15352 Sprenger is located near 8 Mile and Gratiot Brick three bedroom 1 & 1/2 bath bungalow has dining room, hardwood flooring, fireplace, air conditioning, basement, rear deck, driveway and fenced yard to 2 car garage.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
23745 Rein
23745 Rein Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1115 sqft
23745 Rein Available 06/13/20 Cut 3 bedroom bungalow W/ appliances included Section 8 Accepted - Cute 3 bedroom bungalow with good space for the family. Large yard and shed. Great location. Section 8 and other HCV programs accepted. (RLNE5842482)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
17319 Stricker Ave
17319 Stricker Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
17319 Stricker is located near 8 Mile and Kelly Brick three bedroom, 1 bath ranch has new windows, hardwood flooring, dining room, basement, stove & refrigerator included, driveway, fenced yard and 2 car garage. Deposit $1,350 and $1,350/mo.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
15898 Oak Steet
15898 Oak Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1178 sqft
Charming Brick Bungalow w/ basement and detached garage - Three bedroom + bungalow with 2 full bathrooms, finished basement, and detached garage . Home features an open concept kitchen and fireplace which are great for entertaining.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Finney
1 Unit Available
5089 Bishop
5089 Bishop Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
5089 Bishop - (RLNE5830873)
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Denby
1 Unit Available
11820 Duchess St
11820 Duchess Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Cozy brick bungalow located South of Morang Ave. and East of Kelly Rd. This home features a 1 car detached garage, fresh paint throughout, hardwood floors, den, new carpet in two of the bedrooms, and an unfinished basement.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Denby
1 Unit Available
10642 Bonita St
10642 Bonita Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
1200 sqft
Spacious brick bungalow home located North of E. Outer Drive and East of Hayes Street. This home features beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace, dining room, nice kitchen, large bedrooms, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Marina District
1 Unit Available
433 Navahoe St
433 Navahoe Street, Detroit, MI
Newly remodeled 4 bedroom ranch. New carpet, updated kitchen and hardwood flooring. Appliances and Security system included. (RLNE5744173)
Similar Pages
Grosse Pointe Farms 3 BedroomsGrosse Pointe Farms Apartments with BalconyGrosse Pointe Farms Apartments with GarageGrosse Pointe Farms Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Grosse Pointe Farms Apartments with ParkingGrosse Pointe Farms Apartments with PoolGrosse Pointe Farms Apartments with Washer-Dryer