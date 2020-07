Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly cable included stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel w/d hookup cable included ceiling fan Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator gym pool bike storage dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed coffee bar internet access

The Grand Castle is a 522-unit apartment community under construction in Grandville, MI. Our community offers a range of living spaces, including studios, one bedrooms, two bedrooms, three bedrooms, and multi-level penthouses. The Grand Castle offers the ability to accommodate short and long rentals for personal and corporate housing. Penthouse information and pricing is available by request.

Featuring authentic architecture, high-end finishes, and unparalleled community amenities, The Grand Castle is a destination apartment community and future hub of the Grandville community. The property showcases genuine castle construction with a 15 story tower, pool, lakefront access, full fitness center, walking/biking trails, and more.