Grandville, MI
3256 Ivanrest Ave SW
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

3256 Ivanrest Ave SW

3256 Ivanrest Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3256 Ivanrest Avenue Southwest, Grandville, MI 49418

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL OPEN HOUSE on Saturday, 7/11 from 11AM -1PM. Applications will be at the home during the open house. Completely remodeled. WELCOME to 3256 Ivanrest Ave Grandville, MI 49418 - This home has been completely renovated with brand new floors, paint, trim, doors, NEW kitchen cabinets, counters, and full bath! This rental offers a full appliance kitchen with pantry, 5 bedrooms, 1 Full bath, 1 Half bath, a fenced in private backyard and central air. Main floor hosts 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, Kitchen, Dining, Mud Rooms, and Family Room. The upstairs offers a landing space, 2 bedrooms, and a half bath. Stairs to the basement include another bedroom with walk-in-closet, storage room, rec room, and laundry. You will find a 2 stall garage and storage shed out back. The back of the home has a slider to a deck and the HUGE backyard is fenced in. Conveniently located near schools, parks, Rivertown Mall, and walking/running trails. This is a single family home, no noisy neighbors above or below. No Smoking! Pets are ok with additional charge. Email rachelmajor@kw.com for questions or an application.

(RLNE5886175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3256 Ivanrest Ave SW have any available units?
3256 Ivanrest Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandville, MI.
What amenities does 3256 Ivanrest Ave SW have?
Some of 3256 Ivanrest Ave SW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3256 Ivanrest Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
3256 Ivanrest Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3256 Ivanrest Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3256 Ivanrest Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 3256 Ivanrest Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 3256 Ivanrest Ave SW offers parking.
Does 3256 Ivanrest Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3256 Ivanrest Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3256 Ivanrest Ave SW have a pool?
No, 3256 Ivanrest Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 3256 Ivanrest Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 3256 Ivanrest Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3256 Ivanrest Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3256 Ivanrest Ave SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 3256 Ivanrest Ave SW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3256 Ivanrest Ave SW has units with air conditioning.
