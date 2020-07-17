3256 Ivanrest Ave SW

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

NO SHOWINGS UNTIL OPEN HOUSE on Saturday, 7/11 from 11AM -1PM. Applications will be at the home during the open house. Completely remodeled. WELCOME to 3256 Ivanrest Ave Grandville, MI 49418 - This home has been completely renovated with brand new floors, paint, trim, doors, NEW kitchen cabinets, counters, and full bath! This rental offers a full appliance kitchen with pantry, 5 bedrooms, 1 Full bath, 1 Half bath, a fenced in private backyard and central air. Main floor hosts 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, Kitchen, Dining, Mud Rooms, and Family Room. The upstairs offers a landing space, 2 bedrooms, and a half bath. Stairs to the basement include another bedroom with walk-in-closet, storage room, rec room, and laundry. You will find a 2 stall garage and storage shed out back. The back of the home has a slider to a deck and the HUGE backyard is fenced in. Conveniently located near schools, parks, Rivertown Mall, and walking/running trails. This is a single family home, no noisy neighbors above or below. No Smoking! Pets are ok with additional charge. Email rachelmajor@kw.com for questions or an application.



(RLNE5886175)