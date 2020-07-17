All apartments in Grand Traverse County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

3893 Franke Rd

3893 Franke Road · (231) 346-4102
Location

3893 Franke Road, Grand Traverse County, MI 49684

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3893 Franke Rd · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
bocce court
parking
garage
internet access
2 BR, 1 BA Home Close-In Location - Cute Cottage Style Home Near Downtown Traverse City, Located Between Meijer and TC West Middle School And Offers A 1 Car Attached Garage, Wood Floors in Primary Rooms And A Private, Level, Fenced Yard.

Living Room and Kitchen Have Vaulted Wood Ceilings. Kitchen Is Equipped With Double Sink, Electric Range, Refrigerator/ Freezer and Dishwasher, A Dining Room, Tow Bedrooms, A Separate Laundry / Mud Room Has Washer & Dryer And Tile Floor. Full Bath has Tub/Shower Combo and Tile Floor.

Tenant will Pay Utilities: DTE Natural Gas, Consumers Energy Electricity, Grand Traverse County Public Water & Sewer, American Waste Trash, lawn care, and snow removal & cable/wifi.

Directions From Downtown TC: From S. Division (US 31) Turn Right on Silver Lake Road To First Intersection (.6 miles), Turn Left On Franke Road (.3 miles), 5th House On Right

Ready APPROX July 1-10, 2020
Application Required Per Adult, NO ONSITE TOBACCO/SMOKING/MARIJUANA/VAPING USE
Contact Northland Property Management at 231-346-4102

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3342783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

