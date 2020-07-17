3893 Franke Rd

Amenities
2 BR, 1 BA Home Close-In Location - Cute Cottage Style Home Near Downtown Traverse City, Located Between Meijer and TC West Middle School And Offers A 1 Car Attached Garage, Wood Floors in Primary Rooms And A Private, Level, Fenced Yard.
Living Room and Kitchen Have Vaulted Wood Ceilings. Kitchen Is Equipped With Double Sink, Electric Range, Refrigerator/ Freezer and Dishwasher, A Dining Room, Tow Bedrooms, A Separate Laundry / Mud Room Has Washer & Dryer And Tile Floor. Full Bath has Tub/Shower Combo and Tile Floor.
Tenant will Pay Utilities: DTE Natural Gas, Consumers Energy Electricity, Grand Traverse County Public Water & Sewer, American Waste Trash, lawn care, and snow removal & cable/wifi.
Directions From Downtown TC: From S. Division (US 31) Turn Right on Silver Lake Road To First Intersection (.6 miles), Turn Left On Franke Road (.3 miles), 5th House On Right
Ready APPROX July 1-10, 2020
Application Required Per Adult, NO ONSITE TOBACCO/SMOKING/MARIJUANA/VAPING USE
Contact Northland Property Management at 231-346-4102
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3342783)