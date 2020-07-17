All apartments in Grand Traverse County
Find more places like 1909 East Curry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Traverse County, MI
/
1909 East Curry Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

1909 East Curry Drive

1909 East Curry Drive · (231) 346-4102 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1909 East Curry Drive, Grand Traverse County, MI 49685

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1909 East Curry Drive · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bocce court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
bocce court
parking
garage
Well Maintained 2 BR, 1 BA Split-Level Home - Conveniently Located Near Chums Corners, only 8 Miles From The Heart Of Downtown Traverse City.

From The Entry Level, Step Up To The Main Living Space Featuring An Open Floor Plan With Living Room, Eat-In, Equipped Kitchen. There are Two 2 Bedrooms Plus One Full Bath With A Tub / Shower Combo,

Sliding Doors From The Kitchen Provide Access To The Deck Which Overlooks The Large Yard. NO cats.

Lower Level Offers Large Family Room, Den, Laundry, Utility And A One Car Integral Garage.

Utilities: Natural Gas Forced Air Heat, Blair Twp Water, Cherryland Electric

Application Required Per Adult, NO ONSITE TOBACCO/SMOKING/MARIJUANA/VAPING USE

For Property Management Or Rental Information Call, Text or Email
TO APPLY: visit www.NorthlandPropertyManagement.com
Phone: 231-346-4102

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3824314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 East Curry Drive have any available units?
1909 East Curry Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1909 East Curry Drive have?
Some of 1909 East Curry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 East Curry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1909 East Curry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 East Curry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1909 East Curry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1909 East Curry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1909 East Curry Drive offers parking.
Does 1909 East Curry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 East Curry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 East Curry Drive have a pool?
No, 1909 East Curry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1909 East Curry Drive have accessible units?
No, 1909 East Curry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 East Curry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1909 East Curry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1909 East Curry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1909 East Curry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1909 East Curry Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Liv Arbors
2955 Leggett Dr
Traverse City, MI 49685

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Traverse City, MI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity