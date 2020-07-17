1909 East Curry Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage bocce court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly bocce court parking garage

Well Maintained 2 BR, 1 BA Split-Level Home - Conveniently Located Near Chums Corners, only 8 Miles From The Heart Of Downtown Traverse City.



From The Entry Level, Step Up To The Main Living Space Featuring An Open Floor Plan With Living Room, Eat-In, Equipped Kitchen. There are Two 2 Bedrooms Plus One Full Bath With A Tub / Shower Combo,



Sliding Doors From The Kitchen Provide Access To The Deck Which Overlooks The Large Yard. NO cats.



Lower Level Offers Large Family Room, Den, Laundry, Utility And A One Car Integral Garage.



Utilities: Natural Gas Forced Air Heat, Blair Twp Water, Cherryland Electric



Application Required Per Adult, NO ONSITE TOBACCO/SMOKING/MARIJUANA/VAPING USE



For Property Management Or Rental Information Call, Text or Email

TO APPLY: visit www.NorthlandPropertyManagement.com

Phone: 231-346-4102



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3824314)