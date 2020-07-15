Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse parking pool garage internet access

1505 Kent #2 Available 07/24/20 Premier Place 2 Bedroom Condo - This is a lovely 2 level condo located in Premier Place Offers 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, plus spacious lower level. For parking there is a 1 Car Detached Garage, plus 1 surface parking space - 2 vehicle maximum.

The home has an open floor plan with patio doors and a eat-in style kitchen with breakfast bar. Main floor level laundry with washer/dryer. The upper level has bedrooms each with a closet and spacious bathroom with a tub/shower combo and linen closet. The lower level is spacious and finished, along with providing additional storage space.



Condominium Amenities Available to Residents Include: Club House, Outdoor Pool, 470' Of Private Shared Boardman Lake Frontage & TART Trail Access Nearby.



Tenant pays Utilities: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, Cable/Wifi

Included; Lawn/Snow Care, Garbage per HOA.



NO ONSITE TOBACCO/SMOKING/VAPING USE

Tenant will abide by all HOA Rules/Regulations

No PETS (this is firm)

Available MID to End OF JULY 2020

All adults 18+ must apply online.



NORTHLAND PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, LLC

Phone: 231-346-4102



