All apartments in Grand Traverse County
Find more places like 1505 Kent #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Traverse County, MI
/
1505 Kent #2
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

1505 Kent #2

1505 Kent Street · (231) 346-4102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1505 Kent Street, Grand Traverse County, MI 49686

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1505 Kent #2 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,600

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
bocce court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
internet access
1505 Kent #2 Available 07/24/20 Premier Place 2 Bedroom Condo - This is a lovely 2 level condo located in Premier Place Offers 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, plus spacious lower level. For parking there is a 1 Car Detached Garage, plus 1 surface parking space - 2 vehicle maximum.
The home has an open floor plan with patio doors and a eat-in style kitchen with breakfast bar. Main floor level laundry with washer/dryer. The upper level has bedrooms each with a closet and spacious bathroom with a tub/shower combo and linen closet. The lower level is spacious and finished, along with providing additional storage space.

Condominium Amenities Available to Residents Include: Club House, Outdoor Pool, 470' Of Private Shared Boardman Lake Frontage & TART Trail Access Nearby.

Tenant pays Utilities: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, Cable/Wifi
Included; Lawn/Snow Care, Garbage per HOA.

NO ONSITE TOBACCO/SMOKING/VAPING USE
Tenant will abide by all HOA Rules/Regulations
No PETS (this is firm)
Available MID to End OF JULY 2020
All adults 18+ must apply online.

NORTHLAND PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, LLC
Phone: 231-346-4102

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4696193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Kent #2 have any available units?
1505 Kent #2 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1505 Kent #2 have?
Some of 1505 Kent #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 Kent #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Kent #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Kent #2 pet-friendly?
No, 1505 Kent #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Traverse County.
Does 1505 Kent #2 offer parking?
Yes, 1505 Kent #2 offers parking.
Does 1505 Kent #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1505 Kent #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Kent #2 have a pool?
Yes, 1505 Kent #2 has a pool.
Does 1505 Kent #2 have accessible units?
No, 1505 Kent #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Kent #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1505 Kent #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1505 Kent #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1505 Kent #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1505 Kent #2?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Liv Arbors
2955 Leggett Dr
Traverse City, MI 49685

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Traverse City, MI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity