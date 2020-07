Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator oven range Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Venue Tower Apartments in downtown Grand Rapids is where art, music, dining and more can be at your door. Grand Rapids' newest entertainment adjacent living experience is Venue Tower Apartments offering brand new studio, 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom apartments near the B.O.B., Van Andel Arena and much more!