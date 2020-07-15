Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill guest parking internet cafe online portal package receiving

The Preserve at Woodland represents the natural next step in apartment living in Grand Rapids. Among the lushly landscaped grounds, crisscrossed with walking trails, you’ll find beautifully appointed spacious apartment homes. And it’s all within walking distance of one of the region’s best shopping centers. The Preserve at Woodland impresses with spacious homes with the finest finishes. It surrounds you with unexpected luxuries that go above and beyond, like a resort style indoor swimming pool, state of the art fitness center, and a totally modern clubhouse.



Experience a whole new level of comfort, luxury, and convenience at The Preserve at Woodland.