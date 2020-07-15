All apartments in Grand Rapids
The Preserve at Woodland
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:00 PM

The Preserve at Woodland

2351 Valleywood Dr SE · (772) 291-1697
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2351 Valleywood Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Preserve at Woodland.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
The Preserve at Woodland represents the natural next step in apartment living in Grand Rapids. Among the lushly landscaped grounds, crisscrossed with walking trails, you’ll find beautifully appointed spacious apartment homes. And it’s all within walking distance of one of the region’s best shopping centers. The Preserve at Woodland impresses with spacious homes with the finest finishes. It surrounds you with unexpected luxuries that go above and beyond, like a resort style indoor swimming pool, state of the art fitness center, and a totally modern clubhouse.

Experience a whole new level of comfort, luxury, and convenience at The Preserve at Woodland.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Refundable Security Deposit 1- 1 1/2 x monthly rental amount or Nonrefundable Deposit Substition Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
fee: $250
rent: $30
Cats
fee: $250
rent: $30
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Preserve at Woodland have any available units?
The Preserve at Woodland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Rapids, MI.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does The Preserve at Woodland have?
Some of The Preserve at Woodland's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Preserve at Woodland currently offering any rent specials?
The Preserve at Woodland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Preserve at Woodland pet-friendly?
Yes, The Preserve at Woodland is pet friendly.
Does The Preserve at Woodland offer parking?
Yes, The Preserve at Woodland offers parking.
Does The Preserve at Woodland have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Preserve at Woodland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Preserve at Woodland have a pool?
Yes, The Preserve at Woodland has a pool.
Does The Preserve at Woodland have accessible units?
No, The Preserve at Woodland does not have accessible units.
Does The Preserve at Woodland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Preserve at Woodland has units with dishwashers.
