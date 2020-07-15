The Knoll Towhomes of Ada

Amenities
5239 Knoll Pond Dr Available 09/08/20 The Cedar | Two Bedroom - Slab on Grade - WELCOME HOME
The Knoll is one of Ada’s finest luxury townhome communities . Situated on nearly 20 acres, The Knoll delivers a variety of two and three-bedroom townhomes with attached garages, basements, quartz countertops, fireplaces, custom kitchens, private balconies/patios, high-efficiency appliances, and plenty of convenient storage.
TOWNHOMES
Custom Kitchens
Gas fireplaces
LVT floors
Stainless steel appliances
Private balconies/patios
Storage space
Basements
Attached garages
Pet friendly
Pure Real Estate Management
616-631-7769
APPLY ONLINE: WWW.KNOLLOFADA.COM
