The Knoll Towhomes of Ada
The Knoll Towhomes of Ada

1040 Spaulding Avenue Southeast · (616) 303-4702
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1040 Spaulding Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49301

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Knoll Towhomes of Ada.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
accessible
guest parking
online portal
smoke-free community
5239 Knoll Pond Dr Available 09/08/20 The Cedar | Two Bedroom - Slab on Grade - WELCOME HOME
The Knoll is one of Ada’s finest luxury townhome communities . Situated on nearly 20 acres, The Knoll delivers a variety of two and three-bedroom townhomes with attached garages, basements, quartz countertops, fireplaces, custom kitchens, private balconies/patios, high-efficiency appliances, and plenty of convenient storage.

TOWNHOMES
Custom Kitchens
Gas fireplaces
LVT floors
Stainless steel appliances
Private balconies/patios
Storage space
Basements
Attached garages
Pet friendly

Pure Real Estate Management
616-631-7769

APPLY ONLINE: WWW.KNOLLOFADA.COM

(RLNE4433745)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55
Deposit: $500 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $30
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $30
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Knoll Towhomes of Ada have any available units?
The Knoll Towhomes of Ada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Rapids, MI.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does The Knoll Towhomes of Ada have?
Some of The Knoll Towhomes of Ada's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Knoll Towhomes of Ada currently offering any rent specials?
The Knoll Towhomes of Ada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Knoll Towhomes of Ada pet-friendly?
Yes, The Knoll Towhomes of Ada is pet friendly.
Does The Knoll Towhomes of Ada offer parking?
Yes, The Knoll Towhomes of Ada offers parking.
Does The Knoll Towhomes of Ada have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Knoll Towhomes of Ada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Knoll Towhomes of Ada have a pool?
No, The Knoll Towhomes of Ada does not have a pool.
Does The Knoll Towhomes of Ada have accessible units?
Yes, The Knoll Towhomes of Ada has accessible units.
Does The Knoll Towhomes of Ada have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Knoll Towhomes of Ada has units with dishwashers.
