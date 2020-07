Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave refrigerator recently renovated oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill internet access parking clubhouse

Welcome to The Fountains, where the grand water fountains that inspire our name set a tone of serenity for the entire community. Feel yourself slow and relax as you take in each woodland and waterscape view. Enjoy the comfort of your spacious, contemporary apartment; inviting swimming pool, and private outdoor living areas. When you're ready to pick up the pace, Grand Rapids' best dining, shopping, and entertainment are just minutes away - as are all major expressways, downtown attractions, and the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.