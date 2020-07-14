All apartments in Grand Rapids
Springbrook Flats
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Springbrook Flats

2352 Springbrook Pkwy SE · (616) 899-8023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2352 Springbrook Pkwy SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Springbrook Flats.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
Located in southeastern Grand Rapids, Springbrook is convenient to Woodland Mall and Centerpointe Mall. It is also close to I-96, Calvin College, and Ford International Airport. While Springbrook Flats provides the best of Grand Rapids living, were located in a peaceful, tree-filled neighborhood with a natural flowing brook, which features a soothing fountain.

Your apartment at Springbrook Flats provides a quiet oasis filled with courtyards and BBQ area. Relax on your private patio or balcony and enjoy wooded or water views! Have a dog or cat? Springbrook Flats is pet-friendly with no size restrictions! Call today and schedule a tour of our unique neighborhood thats also a cozy community. Youll be impressed with the large yards and the well-lighted street with carport parking.

Equal Housing Opportunity- All Applicants Welcome! Accepts Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, and 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per adult applicant
Deposit: Refundable- $1000-$1700 or Nonrefundable Security Deposit Substitution Fee $200-$400
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
Dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Restricted Breeds: Pit Bull, Doberman, Rottweiler, Chow Chow
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Springbrook Flats have any available units?
Springbrook Flats doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Rapids, MI.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does Springbrook Flats have?
Some of Springbrook Flats's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Springbrook Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Springbrook Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Springbrook Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Springbrook Flats is pet friendly.
Does Springbrook Flats offer parking?
Yes, Springbrook Flats offers parking.
Does Springbrook Flats have units with washers and dryers?
No, Springbrook Flats does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Springbrook Flats have a pool?
No, Springbrook Flats does not have a pool.
Does Springbrook Flats have accessible units?
No, Springbrook Flats does not have accessible units.
Does Springbrook Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Springbrook Flats has units with dishwashers.

