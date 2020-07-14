Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters range recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport courtyard parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal smoke-free community trash valet

Located in southeastern Grand Rapids, Springbrook is convenient to Woodland Mall and Centerpointe Mall. It is also close to I-96, Calvin College, and Ford International Airport. While Springbrook Flats provides the best of Grand Rapids living, were located in a peaceful, tree-filled neighborhood with a natural flowing brook, which features a soothing fountain.



Your apartment at Springbrook Flats provides a quiet oasis filled with courtyards and BBQ area. Relax on your private patio or balcony and enjoy wooded or water views! Have a dog or cat? Springbrook Flats is pet-friendly with no size restrictions! Call today and schedule a tour of our unique neighborhood thats also a cozy community. Youll be impressed with the large yards and the well-lighted street with carport parking.



Equal Housing Opportunity- All Applicants Welcome! Accepts Section 8.