Lofts at 820 on Monroe

Lease Length: 6, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: $800
Move-in Fees: $200 Holding Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $150 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface lot parking included. Please call our leasing office for more information.
Storage Details: Storage unit $60/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.