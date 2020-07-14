All apartments in Grand Rapids
Lofts at 820 on Monroe
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:32 PM

Lofts at 820 on Monroe

820 Monroe Avenue Northwest · (616) 213-1977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

820 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Belknap Lookout

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 227 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,705

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 329 · Avail. Oct 6

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 312 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,630

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1060 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lofts at 820 on Monroe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
parking
internet access
In what used to be the Sackner Products Factory (at 820 Monroe NW), this historic building sits in the Monroe North neighborhood just outside Grand Rapids' City Center. Enjoy river views, serene parks, ample green spaces and easy access to all the liveliness of downtown!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: $800
Move-in Fees: $200 Holding Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $150 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface lot parking included. Please call our leasing office for more information.
Storage Details: Storage unit $60/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lofts at 820 on Monroe have any available units?
Lofts at 820 on Monroe has 4 units available starting at $1,630 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does Lofts at 820 on Monroe have?
Some of Lofts at 820 on Monroe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lofts at 820 on Monroe currently offering any rent specials?
Lofts at 820 on Monroe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lofts at 820 on Monroe pet-friendly?
Yes, Lofts at 820 on Monroe is pet friendly.
Does Lofts at 820 on Monroe offer parking?
Yes, Lofts at 820 on Monroe offers parking.
Does Lofts at 820 on Monroe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lofts at 820 on Monroe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lofts at 820 on Monroe have a pool?
No, Lofts at 820 on Monroe does not have a pool.
Does Lofts at 820 on Monroe have accessible units?
No, Lofts at 820 on Monroe does not have accessible units.
Does Lofts at 820 on Monroe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lofts at 820 on Monroe has units with dishwashers.
