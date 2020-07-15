Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 courtyard fire pit 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly volleyball court on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill guest parking internet access online portal package receiving

Snug along a beautiful, private lake, Lamberton Lake Apartments feels like a resort hideaway in Grand Rapids, MI. Drive down a private, wooded lane to arrive at our lushly-landscaped community. Enjoy our private lakeside beach, walk along our nature trail, and enjoy a game of beach volleyball or horseshoe. Picnic by the lake, go fishing, or sit by the fire pit in the evening.



Once you retire to your pet-friendly apartment, you’ll still be able to enjoy incredible views of the lake! Lamberton Lake Apartments also include custom paint colors, hardwood-style flooring, huge closets, and fabulous kitchens. Ready to live like you are on vacation every day? Call Lamberton Lake Apartments today!