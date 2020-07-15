All apartments in Grand Rapids
Find more places like Lamberton Lake Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Rapids, MI
/
Lamberton Lake Apartments
Last updated July 6 2020 at 9:12 AM

Lamberton Lake Apartments

3118 1/2 Plaza Dr NE · (616) 219-2367
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Grand Rapids
See all
Creston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3118 1/2 Plaza Dr NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Creston

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lamberton Lake Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
courtyard
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
volleyball court
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
online portal
package receiving
Snug along a beautiful, private lake, Lamberton Lake Apartments feels like a resort hideaway in Grand Rapids, MI. Drive down a private, wooded lane to arrive at our lushly-landscaped community. Enjoy our private lakeside beach, walk along our nature trail, and enjoy a game of beach volleyball or horseshoe. Picnic by the lake, go fishing, or sit by the fire pit in the evening.

Once you retire to your pet-friendly apartment, you’ll still be able to enjoy incredible views of the lake! Lamberton Lake Apartments also include custom paint colors, hardwood-style flooring, huge closets, and fabulous kitchens. Ready to live like you are on vacation every day? Call Lamberton Lake Apartments today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month's rent-1.5 months rent or $200-$400 Non-refundable fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Pitbulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, Chow. No weight restriction.
Parking Details: Off-street parking, Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lamberton Lake Apartments have any available units?
Lamberton Lake Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Rapids, MI.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does Lamberton Lake Apartments have?
Some of Lamberton Lake Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lamberton Lake Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Lamberton Lake Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lamberton Lake Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Lamberton Lake Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Lamberton Lake Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Lamberton Lake Apartments offers parking.
Does Lamberton Lake Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lamberton Lake Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lamberton Lake Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Lamberton Lake Apartments has a pool.
Does Lamberton Lake Apartments have accessible units?
No, Lamberton Lake Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Lamberton Lake Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lamberton Lake Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Lamberton Lake Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lofts on Ionia
1 Ionia Avenue Southwest
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Lofts at 820 on Monroe
820 Monroe Avenue Northwest
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
601 Lake Michigan Dr NW
601 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Homes at River's Edge
1001 N Monroe Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Wyndham Hill
1851 Knapp St NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49505
The Baldwin
11 Fuller Avenue Southeast
Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Central Park Place
2875 Central Park Way NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49505

Similar Pages

Grand Rapids 1 BedroomsGrand Rapids 2 Bedrooms
Grand Rapids Apartments with ParkingGrand Rapids Luxury Places
Grand Rapids Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kalamazoo, MIWyoming, MIBattle Creek, MIHolland, MIForest Hills, MIKentwood, MIMuskegon, MI
Northview, MIGrand Haven, MIGrandville, MIEast Grand Rapids, MIRockford, MIZeeland, MI
Springfield, MIPortland, MISpring Lake, MIPortage, MIMuskegon Heights, MIBig Rapids, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

CrestonHeartside Downtown Grand RapidsNortheast Grand Rapids
Belknap LookoutWest GrandMidtown
SwanEast Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Cornerstone UniversityGrand Rapids Community College
Aquinas CollegeKalamazoo College
Muskegon Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity