Homes at River's Edge

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters oven smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bike storage e-payments green community key fob access package receiving smoke-free community yoga

1001 Monroe NW Apt. 405 Available 11/06/20 The Huron | One Bedroom - River’s Edge in Grand Rapids, Michigan is a brand new apartment building that is located on the river at 1001 N. Monroe Avenue just north of Downtown. When you combine the unmatched view with the state-of-the-art amenities, and close proximity to downtown, this is the premier building to make your home.



The kitchen is a showpiece- stunning white quartz countertops with waterfall edge, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances.



Washer/Dryer

Air Conditioning

Smoke Free

Cable Ready

Tub/Shower

Intercom

Dishwasher

Disposal

Ice Maker

Stainless Steel Appliances

Microwave

Oven

Range

Refrigerator



UTILITIES

Resident pays: Electric, Gas, Water, Sewer, Cable and Internet

Trash and Recycling Included



APPLY ONLINE: HOMESATRIVERSEDGE.COM



(RLNE4447683)