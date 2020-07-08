All apartments in Grand Rapids
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:56 AM

Homes at River's Edge

1001 N Monroe Ave NW · (616) 319-9954
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1001 N Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Belknap Lookout

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1001 Monroe NW Apt. 405 · Avail. Nov 6

$1,675

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Homes at River's Edge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bike storage
e-payments
green community
key fob access
package receiving
smoke-free community
yoga
1001 Monroe NW Apt. 405 Available 11/06/20 The Huron | One Bedroom - River’s Edge in Grand Rapids, Michigan is a brand new apartment building that is located on the river at 1001 N. Monroe Avenue just north of Downtown. When you combine the unmatched view with the state-of-the-art amenities, and close proximity to downtown, this is the premier building to make your home.

The kitchen is a showpiece- stunning white quartz countertops with waterfall edge, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances.

Washer/Dryer
Air Conditioning
Smoke Free
Cable Ready
Tub/Shower
Intercom
Dishwasher
Disposal
Ice Maker
Stainless Steel Appliances
Microwave
Oven
Range
Refrigerator

UTILITIES
Resident pays: Electric, Gas, Water, Sewer, Cable and Internet
Trash and Recycling Included

APPLY ONLINE: HOMESATRIVERSEDGE.COM

(RLNE4447683)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12, 15, 18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Deposit: $1000 security deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Homes at River's Edge have any available units?
Homes at River's Edge has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does Homes at River's Edge have?
Some of Homes at River's Edge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Homes at River's Edge currently offering any rent specials?
Homes at River's Edge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Homes at River's Edge pet-friendly?
Yes, Homes at River's Edge is pet friendly.
Does Homes at River's Edge offer parking?
Yes, Homes at River's Edge offers parking.
Does Homes at River's Edge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Homes at River's Edge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Homes at River's Edge have a pool?
No, Homes at River's Edge does not have a pool.
Does Homes at River's Edge have accessible units?
Yes, Homes at River's Edge has accessible units.
Does Homes at River's Edge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Homes at River's Edge has units with dishwashers.
