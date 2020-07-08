Homes at River's Edge

Amenities
1001 Monroe NW Apt. 405 Available 11/06/20 The Huron | One Bedroom - River’s Edge in Grand Rapids, Michigan is a brand new apartment building that is located on the river at 1001 N. Monroe Avenue just north of Downtown. When you combine the unmatched view with the state-of-the-art amenities, and close proximity to downtown, this is the premier building to make your home.
The kitchen is a showpiece- stunning white quartz countertops with waterfall edge, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances.
Washer/Dryer
Air Conditioning
Smoke Free
Cable Ready
Tub/Shower
Intercom
Dishwasher
Disposal
Ice Maker
Stainless Steel Appliances
Microwave
Oven
Range
Refrigerator
UTILITIES
Resident pays: Electric, Gas, Water, Sewer, Cable and Internet
Trash and Recycling Included
