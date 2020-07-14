All apartments in Grand Rapids
Greenfield Apartments
Greenfield Apartments

1640 S Greenfield Cir NE · (616) 202-5337
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1640 S Greenfield Cir NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Northeast Grand Rapids

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1685-302 · Avail. Sep 8

$970

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 691 sqft

Unit 1679-202 · Avail. Aug 10

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 691 sqft

Unit 1712-202 · Avail. Aug 21

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 782 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Greenfield Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
garage
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
basketball court
clubhouse
coffee bar
green community
internet access
internet cafe
Allow us to captivate and spoil you in the relaxing, maintenance-free apartments at Greenfield Apartment Homes. Bask in a home filled with comforts and conveniences and an assortment of amenities that make it hard to ever leave. Choose from an array of spacious and well-appointed one, two, and three bedroom floorplans and relax in the secluded retreat enveloped in natural beauty in your new home at Greenfield in Grand Rapids.\n\nIf being close to everything is an important item on your neighborhood checklist, consider it crossed o when you choose to live at Greenfield Apartment Homes. Were conveniently located near Downtown Grand Rapids, Helen DeVos Childrens Hospital, Grand Valley State University and local colleges, with easy access to Kentwood and local freeways including I-96 and 196, which means anything you need is just a short drive.\n\nYou are our communitys future. We commit to exceed your expectations every single day - with the highest level of Sterling Service. Spend some time with us. Take a tour. Imagine yourself calling Greenfield Apartment Homes home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $150-$400 depending on credit
Move-in Fees: $500 holding deposit (deducted from first months rent)
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: unreserved surface parking lot: included in lease; attached carport: $15/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Greenfield Apartments have any available units?
Greenfield Apartments has 4 units available starting at $970 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does Greenfield Apartments have?
Some of Greenfield Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Greenfield Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Greenfield Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Greenfield Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Greenfield Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Greenfield Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Greenfield Apartments offers parking.
Does Greenfield Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Greenfield Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Greenfield Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Greenfield Apartments has a pool.
Does Greenfield Apartments have accessible units?
No, Greenfield Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Greenfield Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Greenfield Apartments has units with dishwashers.
