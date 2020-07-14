Greenfield Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly garage parking 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance basketball court clubhouse coffee bar green community internet access internet cafe

Allow us to captivate and spoil you in the relaxing, maintenance-free apartments at Greenfield Apartment Homes. Bask in a home filled with comforts and conveniences and an assortment of amenities that make it hard to ever leave. Choose from an array of spacious and well-appointed one, two, and three bedroom floorplans and relax in the secluded retreat enveloped in natural beauty in your new home at Greenfield in Grand Rapids.



If being close to everything is an important item on your neighborhood checklist, consider it crossed o when you choose to live at Greenfield Apartment Homes. Were conveniently located near Downtown Grand Rapids, Helen DeVos Childrens Hospital, Grand Valley State University and local colleges, with easy access to Kentwood and local freeways including I-96 and 196, which means anything you need is just a short drive.



You are our communitys future. We commit to exceed your expectations every single day - with the highest level of Sterling Service. Spend some time with us. Take a tour. Imagine yourself calling Greenfield Apartment Homes home.