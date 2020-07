Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator patio / balcony carpet garbage disposal oven walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym parking internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments e-payments

The Gateway at Belknap Apartments in Grand Rapids are located in the Belknap Lookout neighborhood overlooking the Medical Mile, which includes Michigan State University’s College of Human Medicine, Spectrum Health’s downtown hospital campus and clinics, the Van Andel Research Institute, as well as Grand Valley State University’s Cook-DeVos Center for Health Sciences. This exciting mixed-use community includes studio, 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom upscale apartments and is now leasing!